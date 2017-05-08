A man charged with murdering a West Vancouver man and chopping up his body had to be interviewed a second time by police after the victim's right arm could not be located, court heard Monday.

Li Zhao, 56, has pleaded not guilty to the May 2015 second-degree murder of Gang Yuan, 42, and not guilty to interfering with the victim's body.

In a confession to police, Zhao said that after a fight with Yuan, a millionaire who was a business partner of the accused, he shot the victim and then cut up his body using a power saw and a hunting knife.

Court heard that police officers who arrived at the scene came upon plastic bags full of body parts on the floor of the garage of the British Properties home.

But after initially interviewing Zhao, the police sat him down a second time four days later when they learned the coroner could not find the victim's right arm.

"The bone of the right arm should be inside the freezer that's closer to the door, closer to the door, in the garage," Zhao told two police officers.

"Because at the time, I was worried that these, these things, uh, uh, would get rotten. So I wanted to bag them and store inside the freezer. But I saw there are so many, and it won't fit."

The Crown is alleging that Zhao cut up the body into 108 pieces.

Zhao's lawyer is arguing that the statements he made to police should be ruled inadmissible and excluded from the evidence because his rights were violated following his arrest.

Crown counsel Kristin Bryson earlier on Monday finished playing for B.C. Supreme Court Justice Terence Schultes the video of the initial police interview of Zhao.

In that interview, Zhao told Richmond RCMP Const. Wilson Yung that after he shot Yuan and dragged his body into the garage to be dismembered, a woman who did the cooking and cleaning in the home arrived at the scene.

He said that the woman, who he called the family nanny, saw that his hands were full of blood and when she asked him whether he'd been out hunting, he agreed with her that he'd gone hunting.

"Did she see all the stuff of you cutting him," said Yung.

"She could not see," replied Zhao. "Because a vehicle was blocking the way, a vehicle was blocking it."

The accused told the officer that in addition to washing a hammer wielded during the fight and a power saw used to cut up the body, he'd also washed the hunting knife and the gun he'd used to shoot the victim.

"Because after the two of us fought, I had blood on my hands, too, and I grabbed the gun with my hand. I think for the gun even if I washed it, there will still be some residue of the blood. I washed it, I washed everything."

Zhao added that he did not wash the barrel of the firearm.

After dismembering the body, Zhao said he went to bed and slept "rather late" and woke up and had a shower in the morning and cooked some noodles.

He said he kept receiving phone calls without a name display and eventually realized it was the police calling him.

The trial is expected to continue Tuesday with cross-examination of Yung.

