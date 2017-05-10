Transit needs a carrot not stick approach

I was driving along Highway 1 from Chilliwack to downtown Vancouver and the SkyTrain was passing over the highway. Even though there was a fair bit of traffic on the road, the cars were moving faster than the SkyTrain.

Commuting from Coquitlam to downtown Vancouver by transit takes the better part of an hour. So does taking the bus from UBC downtown - a distance of only 11 km. It’s actually three minutes quicker to bike. Driving, on the other hand, takes half the time.

If the new B.C. government wants to encourage more people to take transit, they need to speed up the service.

The old cliche, “if you build it, they will come” certainly rings true in this case.

After this week’s provincial election, the Green Party now holds the balance of power in, with absentee ballots still to come in, what looks like it will be a Liberal minority situation.

Transit was a big focus of the Green platform, with leader Andrew Weaver saying a Green government would allot an additional $25-million a year for public transit so you can bet there will be a heavy focus on transit for the next few years.

It’s for good reason. Our SkyTrain is 33-years-old and its time for an upgrade.

The frequency in which the train breaks down makes it an unreliable choice for anyone who really needs to get where they’re going – so really most people on most days.

Our buses are far too slow to make them a convenient choice.

In Vancouver, we’ve seen a backwards approach to transportation for years.

City officials seem to think they can encourage more people to use transit by making driving more difficult – more bike lanes cutting into car lanes, no planning for gas stations and refusing to expand roads as the city grows.

I hope that the new B.C. government takes a different approach – really investing in transit to make the choice make sense for British Columbians.

If we are going to take cars off the road, we need to make transit a more convenient and appealing option instead of the other way around.

In most major cities, people wouldn’t dream of driving because transit is such a convenient way to get around.

Anyone who’s been to Europe or New York inevitably comes back shaking their heads at how slow and inefficient our transit network is.

There has to be a better way to move people around Metro Vancouver and surrounding areas and if the Greens and the Liberals are able to work together to make that happen it will make a lasting positive mark on our city.