Simon Fraser University student Cole Gawenda has landed a contract with the Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League, but the 20-year-old entrepreneur will not have to lace up his skates to be of service.

"I've never actually played hockey," said Gawenda, operations manager of the analytics firm HockeyData. "I've always been a fan of the off-ice aspects of the game, how the general managers operate, trades, signings and stuff like that."

And now the young Beedie School of Business student is monetizing his passion as a co-founder of HockeyData with Garret Hohl, a hockey blogger turned fancy stats expert and a recent graduate of the University of B.C.

HockeyData Inc. will be tracking events such as zone entries and passes for the Caps' young prospects in the American Hockey League. The company has no business relationship with the Vancouver Canucks.

The company tracks player events and provides advanced metrics from minor pro and junior leagues that offer little to no data for public consumption and uses it to help teams and agents assess their own players, along with players they covet from other teams and players they might choose to sign or draft.

"When I was just starting school I got in touch with Vancouver-based player agent Cliff Mander and worked with him for a year," said Gawenda. "Cliff's company CKM Sports Management is analytics-focused and they track that data for their clients. CKM can use that information to help develop the players."

Gawenda and Hohl founded the firm last year and now employ 20 people, supplying data and analytics to professional hockey teams and player agents. The information also has value as teams prepare for the 2017 NHL entry draft on June 23 and 24.

With roughly 1,000 active players, the AHL is a virtual black hole for performance metrics compared to the robust and varied data produced by the NHL. Major junior leagues are even worse.

"The NHL provides Corsi and other possession metrics online, but there is nothing like that for other leagues," said Gawenda. "We have a proprietary tracking system that allows us to collect data from games that gives us insights on the composition of the players and what plays they make and what results from that."

HockeyData staff watch AHL games and record player events including when and where they happen on the ice.

Their event-tracking system was developed with financial support from the National Research Council's Industrial Research Assistance Program.

HockeyData was named Most Scalable Start-Up by SFU’s Coast Capital Savings Venture Prize competition in February and best presenting company in the startup category of the Canadian Financing Forum.

