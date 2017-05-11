24 Minutes with James McCartney

Proving that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, James McCartney has developed into an accomplished singer-songwriter in his own right. The son of Sir Paul McCartney, he recently released ‘The Blackberry Train', an eclectic mix of delicately crafted songs. Prior to his Vancouver appearance at the Wise Hall on May 13, he spent 24 Minutes with Joe Leary.

I’m looking forward to seeing you in Vancouver. Have you been through our city before and/or have you spent much time in Canada? If so, are there any specific memories?

Never been to Vancouver. Been to Montreal, Toronto, Quebec and Winnipeg. Specific memories: wrote ‘Butterfly’ in Toronto, saw beautiful halcyon snow fall in Quebec. Those are the main memories.

Obviously being the son of Paul and Linda McCartney, you grew up with the musical gene and even accompanied your parents during their time with Wings. Did they encourage you or was that purely your own instincts to follow (in their footsteps)?

It was purely my own instincts.

Let’s talk about ‘The Blackberry Train’. This is your second studio album. What was the inspiration for it and generally, what is your songwriting process like? Do you write when inspired, or can you just sit down and write music?

A dream. I don't have a songwriting process. I write when I think it's something better than worse lyrics and melodies.

What comes first: a melody, a lyric, a song title or a concept?

Lyrics.

Comparing the tracks on ‘The Blackberry Train’ to earlier material I’ve heard, this would appear more of a straight ahead rock 'n' roll approach. Was that something you purposely strove to do or are you just always looking to branch out into different areas within you?

I'm mainly trying to make them more and more honest, truth, insightful to me as well as better music that I like and would want to listen to.

Are you very much a hands-on artist during the production process?

I try to be. I don't like to make half-hearted decisions. Decisions I don't truly mean and just agree for the sake of it cause of time. But I also don't like to waste time. Time is reality but it's also a bit of an illusion to me. Trying to rationalize that one (time that is).

Is it weird playing the occasional thing here and there with your dad, or is it really cool?

It's really cool.

You’re currently on a pretty extensive tour in the U.S. It's something you’ve done before - playing a lot of shows in not a lot of time. How has the response been thus far on this tour and what can we expect in your performance here?

(It's been) good. Me and Stephen will be playing as a duo. Mainly ‘Blackberry Train’ stuff and some older stuff

What’s road life like for you?

Bumpy, smooth, metaphorical, road life, annoying. Would rather be flying!