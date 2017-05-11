You will probably never see an endangered northern spotted owl in the wild in B.C., given that fewer than 20 remain.

But with modern technology you can view the latest owlet of the species hatched at the Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Centre in north Langley.

The centre has installed a webcam above a hollowed-out stump so the public can view the parents raising their owlet through May and June. Peak times for viewing activity on the nest are from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The goal of the breeding program, which started in 2007, is to restore the wild population to more than 200 adult northern spotted owls by releasing up to 20 juvenile owls per year over the next 10 to 15 years.

It is anticipated the first spotted owls will be released into the Bridge-Seton watershed near Lillooet in 2018.

The province is largely to blame for the demise of the northern spotted owl due to excessive logging of old-growth habitat. Expansion of the barred owl onto spotted owl territory in recent decades is another factor.

