MOVIE CHEAT SHEET: What the Hellboy?

BRIAN GASPAREK/ 24 HOURS

The Big Story:

What the Hellboy?

It was just a few short months ago that Guillermo del Toro broke our hearts by announcing that a third film in his fantastic Hellboy series, which starred Ron Perlman, was off the table and that the franchise was toast. Little did del Toro know, he and his lead were actually being booted out of the franchise and another film was being planned without their knowledge. This week, literally out of nowhere, creator Mike Mignola announced on his Facebook account that a Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones/The Descent) directed Hellboy reboot is on its way, starring Stranger Things’ David Harbour as the big red lead. Ouch. Naturally, the shocked and confused former Hellboy crew reacted immediately on social media. Both del Toro and Perlman posted short, sombre messages of support and thanks to each other and their fans. Jeffrey Tambor, who played Tom Manning in the old series, took aim a Mignola by tweeting, “Mike: I may be unvail — nice on the loyalty to Ron and Guillermo, btw.” No kidding, Jeff. As much as the Hellboy reboot does sound cool and full of potential, Mignola’s approach was brutal. Guillermo and Ron’s Hellboy films were stunning and special. They were two of the best and most unique superhero flicks made over the past couple decades. The way that Mignola treated his former director and lead is a slap in the face. What a disgrace.

FliCK HITS:

Get it together, Guy

Hot off the heels of turning King Arthur into a gigantic, blazing dumpster fire (see below), Guy Ritchie is giving us all a reason to worry about his upcoming live-action take on Aladdin. According to Ritchie, he’s still not sure whether the film is going to be a musical or not. Seriously. With all of the classic tracks like Friend Like Me, Prince Ali, A Whole New World, and Arabian Nights, how can you not guarantee that it will be a musical, dude? Please don’t blow this opportunity.

Lynch quits film

The crappiest news of the week was learning that one of my favourite directors David Lynch has officially quit filmmaking due to his disdain for the industry. According to DL, “Things changed a lot. So many films were not doing well at the box office even though they might have been great films and the things that were doing well at the box office weren’t the things that I would want to do.” That really sucks. Despite the some of his most recent features being a bit over the top with artsy-fartsy pretentiousness, Lynch has made some incredible flicks. Mulholland Drive is one of the greatest movies of all time. Sigh. At least we’re getting 18 hours of new Twin Peaks starting this month. Maybe David will focus strictly on producing TV and move on to a fourth season next year. I’d take that in a heartbeat.

BEST AND WORST IN THEATRES:

Royal disgrace: King Arthur – Legend Of The Sword

If you were counting on Guy Ritchie to deliver a sleek, sweet modern retelling of King Arthur with Brit stud Charlie Hunnam ruling the lead role, you were off the mark. Critics are demolishing King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword for being an insult to its classic source material. It is being described as a loud, obnoxious, wannabe blockbuster that goes heavy on flash and knucklehead action – and light on soul. It’s a royal stinker. Take a pass, mate.

Crushingly underwhelming: Snatched

We all wanted the dream pairing of Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn to be R-rated female buddy comedy perfection. Especially as a followup to Schumer’s 2015 breakout hit, Trainwreck. But according to critics, it’s not. Despite an endearing chemistry between Schumer and Hawn, quality laughs are few and far between in Snatched. Its raunchy plot is sloppy and uninspired and the film doesn’t make the most out of its fantastic leading ladies. It’s a disappointment. Save it for a home viewing.