Emilie de Ravin is the Belle of the ball

Emilie de Ravin has beginnings and endings on her mind.

As the B.C.-shot fairy tale drama Once Upon A Time nears the two-hour finale of its sixth season on Sunday night (May 14, ABC/CTV), the 35-year-old Aussie actress reflects on her favourite episode playing Disney’s Belle.

CTV Two will also be showing an hour-long special before the finale in which the cast share their favourite moments over the past six seasons.

“My favourite episode is the first episode I ever did,” said de Ravin, previously known best for playing Claire on Lost.

“It’s a very centric episode for Belle and Rumplestiltskin/Mr. Gold (Robert Carlyle) as you learn so much about them. I wonder if it’s also because I have so many existing fond memories after, that the first one has more poignance in a way.”

24 Hours caught up with de Ravin from L.A. before news broke that OUAT was renewed for a seventh season!

What do you like about playing Belle?

I always liked her open-mindedness and she’s probably the least judgmental character I’ve ever played, which can be to her detriment at times, obviously. But just such an honest, open soul that she’s never really had or probably doesn’t know how to have an ulterior motive to what she does. I think that alone is such a wonderful quality to have, along with having street smarts.

Did you enjoy shooting in the Vancouver area?

I did. I worked there once before, 12 years ago. I did a movie of the week for NBC. I did a remake of Carrie up there, actually in the same studios we shot this one. I love Vancouver. It’s such a friendly, beautiful, nice, rainy city (laughs), but that’s why it’s so green and beautiful.

You’re playing Belle at a time when there’s also one on the big screen in the live action Beauty and The Beast starring Emma Watson. Have you seen it?

No, I haven’t yet. But Emma’s a lovely person. She’s extremely talented and the perfect choice so I’m excited to see it. Everyone I’ve spoken to is like, ‘Oh, my God. I love it. I love it.’ They’re so enthusiastic about a few original pieces of music and songs, so that’s cool.

OUAT cast member Jennifer Morrison recently announced she wouldn’t come back for a seventh season to play one of the leads, Emma Swan. Were you surprised?

I think we all knew. I can’t speak for everyone.

Were you disappointed to hear the news?

I don’t want to say disappointed because I want everyone to be happy in their life and their career. If this is what was best for her then, awesome, then I’m happy for her.

With season seven of the show in question, would your preference be to come back and play Belle?

Oh, if they’re coming back for sure.

What can you say about Belle’s fate in the season finale?

Probably my second or equal to the moments in the first episode is a moment that Belle and Mr. Gold have in the finale. It’s just kind of perfect. It’s very special. We’re still with teary eyes afterward and don’t want to say anything else.

Do you think fans will be satisfied with the finale?

I think it’s very hard to satisfy everyone. Personally, if I was just looking at this as a viewer, yeah, I’m pretty satisfied. But to be 100% satisfied, I don’t think I’ve ever been 100% satisfied with the ending of something — and that’s OK.

Kind of like the Lost finale?

It is a different scenario with this show because they didn’t know if this was the last episode or the middle of the run of the series whereas with Lost it was determined long before the ending that this would be it. I would imagine that’s much more a struggle for the writers and people involved to sort of figure out, ‘Okay, well this might be it, so we have to sort of wrap it up but it might not be.’

Do you know what your next acting gig is?

No. I’m taking a moment just to be a mom (to 14-month-old Vera with fiancé-director Eric Bilitch) at home right now. And I’m loving that full time, but I’m going to work on something else soon ... I’m just trying to figure out what the right thing is. There’s so much wonderful stuff out there now, kind of more than ever, there’s a lot of cable content popping up more than there ever has been. Some really great quality pieces.

Have you binge-watched anything lately?

What I just finished binge-watching in my limited downtime was HBO’s Big Little Lies, which I thought was absolutely fantastic and on point. The cinematography, writing, directing, well, it was really a piece of art. I would aspire to be a part of something like that one day in the future.