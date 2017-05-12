TV CHEAT SHEET: Master of None a revelation

DENETTE WILFORD/ 24 HOURS

**WARNING: Some content may contain spoilers**

Binge-Watch

Master of None

The second season is a revelation but it’s the first episode that will win over those who may have missed the stellar first season. Because hearing Aziz Ansari speaking Italian (which he learned while in Italy researching the second season of the Netflix series) is kind of a magical, hypnotic thing. Throw in that it’s filmed in black and white — a nod to the classic films of which he is in with Dev riding around the city of Modena on a bicycle in between mastering the art of making pasta, eating, chatting with his new friends and a chance meeting with a charming woman — it’s as captivating as an episode can get. There’s something oddly romantic and lyrical about it, even though very little romance happens. But the entire season is like that, sweeping and cinematic, whatever country Dev is in. His loneliness is amplified as his pursuits of happiness lead nowhere but Ansari, on the other hand, is going somewhere. He’s evolved into a smart, confident, masterful storyteller. It isn’t very often that you see a stand-up comic who was formerly a supporting player on a low-rated network sitcom be this good. Allora!

Applause, Applause

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

For a show where there isn’t a ton of dialogue exchanged, so much manages to be said. Most of it involves Offred’s voiceovers as Elisabeth Moss’ facial expressions perfectly match her narration, but while Moss has received all kinds of love for her portrayal, I’d like to talk about another handmaid whose life has gotten much, much worse. On Sunday’s episode, we learned what exactly happened to Bledel’s Ofglen after she was replaced with no warning, and with nearly no words spoken, we saw just how sh--ty her life had — and was about to — become.

Found guilty of “gender treachery” (a.k.a. being a lesbian), all we could see was Bledel’s huge blue eyes over her muzzle, as she desperately looked around in horror. Her body language perfectly communicated to us the panic and terror she was going through. The way she frantically clasped the hand of her lover, who was also captured, to the chilling cry of loss as she is forced to watch said lover executed. Ofglen, while deemed an abomination by the court, was sentenced to “redemption” thanks to her working reproductive system. Good ol’ Gilead. The next time Ofglen woke up was in a hospital, victim of female genital mutilation as Aunt Lydia told her that it’ll be easier for her now because “you won’t want what you cannot have.” And that’s when Bledel really shone, showing off her versatility in full force, as she went from shock and disbelief, to mournful and dejected, to the final stage of clenched fists and look of anger, all before she screamed in rage. She took our breaths away. It was devastating to behold but, at the same time, you couldn’t take your eyes off her.

On The Fence

Downward Dog

Monica Geller’s biggest pet peeve may be animals dressed as humans but mine might be animals that talk. Like, actual mouths moving. So while Downward Dog is a delightful show, Martin (voiced by Samm Hodges), its main canine character is kind of annoying. Not just because his lips move (though, really, they need to cut that effect right out of the show because it’s not an insurance commercial or that annoying Disney show my kid used to watch) but it also doesn’t help matters that Martin’s voice is ... not my favourite. It’s dopey and mopey. His sweet, sad-eyed face already conveys all that so his voice really shouldn’t. The real story, though, is Nan (Allison Tolman, Fargo), as she struggles to get ahead at work all while going through a complicated breakup with her ex, Jason (Lucas Neff, Raising Hope). Because her life is in shambles, the result is a neglected Martin so his only response is to be a jerk. Dog owners, you get it. For those who don’t own dogs, you might be thoroughly annoyed by Martin and I get that too. Tolman and Neff are lovely and understated. The human component of the series gives me hope but there’s something about this brand of comedy that doesn’t fit with the other shows on ABC’s schedule. Downward Dog is more subtle and seems more fitting with past comedies like Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 or Super Fun Night, not the slapstick antics of The Goldbergs and Modern Family. That being said, it’s still worth a shot. Just don’t expect to be rooting for Martin. Nan and Jason, on the other hand ...

Premieres: Wednesday, May 17 on ABC

Reality Bites

The Voice

Whenever a new season of The Voice is set to premiere, I literally get goosebumps. From the changing of the coaches (next year’s Adam/Blake/Miley/Jennifer Hudson combo should be interesting), to who the celebrity mentors will

be, to the oh-so-suspenseful red chair turn of deserving — and sometimes not-so-deserving — auditions and, frankly, it’s gripping as hell. I’m not embarrassed to admit that many a tear has been shed when a chair turns after hearing a contestant’s emotional back story. The Blind Auditions might be one of the best ideas to come out of the reality universe and the steals during the Battle and Knockout Rounds only heighten everything that much more. But when that’s all over, wah, wah. Once the teams are set and the singers perform during the Live Performances, I’m over it. I don’t need to sit through two hours of performances. The elimination show the following evening is enough — and even that’s a slog. I’m fine fast-forwarding to the end to see who the bottom three are and who America puts through to the next week. Which does not make for a great show. How can something so great end so poorly? Perhaps it’s because Canadians don’t get a say on who is eliminated — even though that’s determined through Twitter — and I’m no longer invested but it does make a case for American Idol’s return. The original singing competition, which I didn’t think was needed when its reincarnation was announced earlier this week, might actually do OK, if only to force The Voice to step up its game and finish stronger.

Quote of the Week

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

“It’s a little tough.” — Nicole Kidman commenting on Giada De Laurentiis’ already-made focaccia during a cooking segment before SPITTING IT OUT

You know it’s dry when an Oscar winner can’t even pretend it’s good.