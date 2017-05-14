Commuters take note: Monday morning Vancouver cops will be on the look-out more than ever for drivers breaking the law around a downtown road construction site.

WorkSafe B.C. estimates the coming months will see 25 per cent more road work than the same period last year and are reminding drivers to take care when passing work zones.

This week, according to a realease from WorkSafe B.C., police and organizations "committed to the safety of roadside workers" are launching what they're calling the "Cone Zone campaign."

That means "a morning enforcement blitz at a roadside worksite, police will be checking for cell-phone use, driving without due care and attention, speeding and aggressive driving," according to a press release.

Police will be near a road construction zone on Burrard Street between Pacific and Drake.

In their release, WorkSafe B.C. notes fines for various dangerous driving habits have increased: for using your phone while driving or driving without due care and attention will now set you back $368, while speeding fines can cost drivers as much as $483.

pjohnston@postmedia.com