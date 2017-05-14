Some residents of Killiney Beach, a small community north of Kelowna and on the western shore of Okanagan Lake, are subject to an evacuation order after a Saturday evening land slide.

A release from the Central Okanagan Regional District said the small slide has affected at least one home directly; 17 properties in all are covered by the order, which remained in place Sunday morning.

All affected properties are below Kilkenny Place, near the shoreline.

No one was hurt by the slide, but eight people are receiving assistance from emergency support services volunteers in Vernon.

Officials were assessing the stability of the slope to determine when the affected residents would be allowed back to their homes.

Ground throughout the Okanagan has been saturated by heavy rain and snow melt, leading to flooding and landslides throughout the region.

The regional district says about 400 people remain out of their homes due to safety concerns.

Residents should keep sandbags in place until the flood watch is called off, the district advised in their release. The high water conditions are expected to continue until well into June.

"Residents with lakefront properties and next to beach edges should not remove the debris along their property, as it can act as a barricade against rising waters and minimize erosion," the district added.

Further updates are available from cordemergency.ca.