The bizarre jailhouse suicide of New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez left his longtime girlfriend shattered and in shock.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is spilling her guts in a special two-part Dr. Phil that premiered Monday.

Hernandez hanged himself in a Massachusetts prison on April 19, leaving behind a slew of unanswered questions.

“I thought it was a hoax, that this was some cruel person playing a trick on me,” Jenkins-Hernandez told the TV shrink, adding she wants to “set the record straight.”

In the days before his death, Jenkins-Hernandez said the tough tight-end seemed upbeat and looking forward to clearing his name.

But she added there were indirect clues of Hernandez’s dire intentions.

“I felt like we were looking so bright. We were going up a ladder to a positive direction,” she said. “Our last talk had nothing to do with suicidal thoughts.”

In the preview, Dr. Phil also touched on rumours of Hernandez’s bisexual jailhouse hijinks and whether he killed himself to help the family.

Hernandez had written three suicide notes: one to Jenkins-Hernandez, another to his four-year-old daughter and now, Newsweek reports, one to his jailhouse beau Kyle Kennedy, 22.

In his suicide note to Jenkins-Hernandez, the footballer wrote: “YOU’RE RICH.”

CBS Sports reports that since Hernandez’s 2013 murder conviction was overturned, the Patriots owe him — or his estate — more than $6 million.

Meanwhile, according to the Boston Herald, Hernandez knew his death could result in big bucks for his struggling family.

A jailbird told the tabloid that before his death, Hernandez asked about what would happen if a con died with a pending appeal.

As a result (and that’s what happened last week) the court views the dead man as not guilty.