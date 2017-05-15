Despite one of the soggiest springs in recent memory, Metro Vancouver water restrictions come into effect today with new residential limits on lawn watering.

The regional district says the restrictions are aimed at conserving drinking water during the driest part of the year and will remain in effect until Oct. 15.

As part of Stage 1 of the water restrictions, residents are only allowed to water the lawns — either by sprinkler or by handheld hose — on alternating days and between certain hours:

Residential Addresses

Even numbered addresses: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Odd numbered addresses: Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Non-residential Addresses

Even numbered addresses: Monday, Wednesday from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. , Friday 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Odd numbered addresses: Tuesday, Thursday from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., Friday 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

City of North Vancouver Mayor and Metro Vancouver Utilities Committee chairman Darrell Mussatto says a wetter-than-average spring is not an excuse to waste water and that early watering restrictions are a way to conserve the resource.

“These regulations are in place to help residents develop long-term habits for drier years,” he says.

Lawn watering outside the designated periods is regulated separately by each of Metro Vancouver’s 24 local authorities, but violators in Vancouver could face fines of up to $250.

In addition to lawn watering regulations, Metro Vancouver says other Stage 1 water use restrictions include:

Outdoor car washing and boat washing with a hose with spring-loaded shut off nozzle only

Golf course operators requested to cut water use on fairways as much as possible

Artificial turf and outdoor tracks hosed for health and safety only

Cemetery lawn operators to use non-residential lawn watering times posted above

With Canadian Press Files