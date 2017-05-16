Dressed in a black jacket on Coach’s Corner, Don Cherry was grieving for a bear recently shot and killed by police in a Toronto neighbourhood.

Saying “it should never happen again,” the well known dog lover has offered a donation to buy a tranquilizer gun so Toronto Police are never in that position again.

“I don’t blame police because they didn’t have the equipment or backup,” Cherry told the Sun earlier on Monday. “It’s a dark day and we have to learn from this.”

A lover of all animals — who often memorializes fallen troops — Cherry was reacting to an incident in which Toronto Police shot a black bear at Finch Ave. E. and Middlefield Rd. at 2 a.m. on Saturday after officers could not find expert assistance.

“I feel for the poor, innocent bear,” said Cherry, who brought a small Boston Bruin bear on the show. “It’s upsetting. We lost a good bruin there.”

Through the Don Cherry Pet Rescue Foundation, the former Boston Bruin coach is pledging “$1,000 to help get the proper dart gun to make sure a bear or any wild animal is tranquilized and brought back out into the wild.”

It’s obscene that no one who could be found in the province of Ontario to help police save this “It wasn’t until the bear was banging on the door of a house that a decision was made,” said police spokesman Mark Pugash. “It is unfortunate but it was done in the interest of public safety.”

Said Pugash: “We called the Ministry of Natural Resources, we called animal control and we called the Toronto Zoo and no one was able to come and help us.”

It’s not police who should be on the hook but those who are paid to deal with wild animals.

The good news is Mayor John Tory and the city is taking this seriously.

Elizabeth Glibbery, director of Toronto Animal Services, said while “Toronto Animal Services is not equipped or trained to respond to bear calls,” her department “will be approaching the Ministry of Natural Resources to develop a response protocol for bears and other large wildlife species to better respond in the future.”

In the meantime, Camille Labchuk, executive director of Animal Justice, said a tranquilizer gun package could be purchased for $4,000 and be stationed at a central location for the next time. It’s best idea I have heard so far.

Cherry agreed, saying “we can’t put the police in a position where they are going to get bad PR when they had no options.”

Pugash made the excellent point that critics want police to be “social workers, mental health experts and paramedics and now wild life experts. The reality is there are agencies already mandated by law to deal with such situations.”

Pugash said Toronto Police “appreciate” the public’s concern for the bear, the outreach of wildlife groups and offers to help purchase tranquilizing equipment by Cherry.

Said Cherry: “If this bear is dead because of government red tape I don’t think that’s right.”

