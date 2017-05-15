“I can’t bear Christy Clark – that phony smile. Whereas, Andrew, if he smiles, it’s genuine.”

- Ludmilla Weaver, mother of Green Party leader Andrew Weaver

Leave it to Mrs. Weaver – did she ever call it right on BC Liberal Premier Christy Clark!

And like 59% of BC voters, Mrs. Weaver voted for change – to end the Clark BC Liberal government’s 16 years in power.

So with a minority government situation, it’s time to talk about a “red-green alliance” – between the BC New Democrats and Greens – common in Europe between social democrats and environmentalists – to defeat the BC Liberals.

Clark – unless final vote counts give her one more seat – cannot govern without the Greens.

The current count of 43 BC Liberal MLAs, 41 BC NDP and three Greens will likely to remain the same, according to University of BC economist Kevin Milligan’s calculations, with just a 10% chance BC Liberals add a seat.

That means it’s a 90% probability Weaver decides who forms government – and if Europe is any guide, the most sensible option is an agreement between John Horgan’s BC NDP and Weaver’s Greens.

Red-green alliances have taken power in Germany, France, Sweden, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Portugal and Greece since 1995 to defeat right of centre governments and bring progressive change – sounds like BC!

Comparing the BC NDP, Green and BC Liberal election platforms makes it obvious Clark’s party is way out of step with the other two.

The BC NDP and Greens would end corporate and union political donations; want a proportional representation electoral system; oppose the Kinder Morgan oil pipeline; want significant action on housing affordability; have serious concerns about BC Hydro’s Site C dam, the $3 billion George Massey bridge and liquefied natural gas projects; support for universal child care and increased public transit funding; boosting both disability and social assistance benefits and a lot more.

The BC Liberals, by contrast, grew rich off corporate contributions; oppose proportional representation; support Kinder Morgan, Site C, the Massey Bridge and LNG; and don’t agree with the BC NDP or Greens on other key issues.

If Weaver listens to his mother’s good advice, he won’t trust Clark’s phony smile – or her desperate promises to retain power – and an NDP-Green agreement will guarantee real progressive change.

Bill Tieleman is a former NDP strategist. Read his blog at http://billtieleman.blogspot.com or Email: weststar@telus.net Twitter: @BillTieleman