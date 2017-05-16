David Cross says he likes wife Amber Tamblyn's bourbon-flavoured breastmilk
Actor David Cross (L) and director/producer/co-writer/actress Amber Tamblyn attends the L.A. Film Festival premiere of Tangerine Entertainment's 'Paint It Black' at Bing Theater At LACMA on June 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Related Stories
Comedian David Cross has acquired a taste for his wife’s bourbon-flavoured breastmilk.
The Alvin and the Chipmunks star and his wife Amber Tamblyn welcomed daughter Marlow in March and the first-time parents cut loose for the first time as she celebrated turning 34 on Monday.
Amber drank some bourbon whisky at a party and the birthday booze changed the flavour of her breastmilk, which Cross confesses he has tried multiple times since becoming a dad.
“It was amazing!” he told New York Daily News gossip column Confidential on Tuesday. “I had some (of her breastmilk) very early on; it was very sweet. And then last night (during Amber’s birthday party), I had the tiniest little bit. It was not sweet; it was very decadently creamy, fatty... It tasted like a dessert you would pay $50 for.”
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star Tamblyn has no problems with her husband’s late-night breastmilk treat, adding, “I came home late at night and I’d had a bourbon, so I obviously couldn’t give it to my child. It was my birthday gift to myself. My first bourbon I think in a year and a half.”
New mom Tamblyn celebrated her birthday with celebrity friends at the premiere of her directorial debut Paint It Black in New York City.
The drama focused on a young woman’s struggle to come to terms with the death of her boyfriend, and Tamblyn reveals she has already envisioned her future as a widow after her 53-year-old husband Cross passes away - and her fantasy involves whisky.
“I want to be (Canadian poet) Anne Carson, living on the Upper West Side (in New York) with 50 cats, alone, drinking bourbon, probably a lesbian,” she deadpanned. “That’s where I’m headed.”