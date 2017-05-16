SABRINA MADDEAUX/ 24 HOURS

It's no secret that the inherent terribleness of modern air travel has reached new heights lately. Seats continue to get smaller, extra fees continue to rise, overbooking is basically a given and tempers of flight attendants and passengers alike are spiralling out of control. Stories about passengers being kicked off flights hit the headlines almost daily - the most infamous one, of course, being David Dao's treatment on a United Flight, where he was dragged off bloodied and unconscious. While they should've done this years ago, Canada's lawmakers are finally prepared to make a change.

A passenger rights bill is expected to reach the House of Commons this week. If passed, its measures would force airlines to simplify their complaint processes and spell out compensation for passengers bumped from overbooked flights. Airlines would also be required to share data they currently go to pains to hide, such as the frequency of lost luggage and late flights. The airline industry has enjoyed the luxury of secrecy for too long. It's time customers, and even their own employees, are properly informed about passenger rights.

"If everybody understood, from the get-go, what the rules are, and what passengers could expect to be compensated for in the event that something went wrong, I think it would be a much calmer experience all around," Ian Jack, CAA National spokesperson told a CTV reporter on Monday. This is certainly a small and long overdue step in the right direction, but it's not enough. North American airlines have become infamous for their indifference to passenger satisfaction and mistreatment because they have no competition.

We've allowed our airlines to bathe in the consequence-free glow of being de facto monopolies. Ottawa has turned a blind eye, if not encouraged this state of affairs. A bill of rights is not enough. Canadian ownership has largely failed its people. It's time to get rid of restrictions on foreign ownership in the airline sector. Canada limits foreign investment to 25%, while other jurisdictions like the European Union allow up to 49%. A 2008 panel commissioned by the federal government supported this move, saying that lower fares and better service were likely to coincide with increased foreign competition.

Canada has a monopoly problem in general. It's why so many of our industries - telecom services, hydro, even liquor sales - report such high consumer dissatisfaction. It's high time we demand to be freed from these economic limitations in our supposedly liberated, free-market country.

Until then, we shouldn't simply buy airline tickets and overpay for roaming charges in silence. We should take a lesson from Dao, and force change by kicking and screaming that we won't stand for monopolies anymore.

Want to read more from Sabrina? Follow her on Twitter @SabrinaMaddeaux