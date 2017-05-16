MEC is Canada's most trusted company, according to UVic's Gustavson Brand Trust Index
The exterior of the Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) on Great Northern Way in Vancouver, November 3, 2014. (Arlen Redekop/Postmedia Network)
Vancouver-based Mountain Equipment Co-op is the most trusted company in Canada for the second consecutive year, according to the University of Victoria’s Gustavson School of Business’s annual Brand Trust Index.
MEC, a specialty retailer of outdoor lifestyle, travel gear and sporting goods with 22 stores across Canada, was the favourite among the 6,560 Canadian consumers who were asked to assess consumer levels of brand trust and what causes them to recommend a brand to their friends and family.
A total of 294 corporate and product brands across 26 categories were judged on the brand’s integrity, social responsibility, performance and function, and how well it interacts with customers.
“Trust plays a vital role in our community, economy and collective mindset as Canadians,” says Saul Klein, dean of the Gustavson School of Business. “We have witnessed several breakdowns in trust over the past year, which we see reflected in our results. It is clear that trust can erode very rapidly but it takes a long time to build or to recover from mis-steps.”
Volkswagen, still recovering from its diesel-cheating scandal, ranked last among the 294 brands in the Gustavson Brand Trust Index.
Canada’s Top 10 Most Trusted Brands for 2017 (Rank in 2016)
1. MEC (1)
2. CAA (New to the survey)
3. Costco Wholesale (3)
4. Fairmont Hotels & Resorts (8)
5. Ikea (22)
6. Chapters/Indigo (59)
7. President’s Choice (1)
8. Interac (11)
9. Cirque du Soleil (New to the survey)
10. WestJet (54)
Read the complete list HERE.
Winners of Consumers Trust by Industry Sector
Appliances: Maytag
Automobile Rental: Enterprise Rent-A-Car
Beer: Alexander Keith’s
Cars, Motorcycles & Parts: Tesla Motors
Coffee/Tea: Kicking Horse
Confectionery/Snack Foods: Lindt/Lindor
Dairy: Agropur
Delivery Services: FedEx
Electronics & AV Equipment: Apple
Financial Services: Interac
Food & Drug Retailers: Costco
Gas Stations: ESSO
Hotels: Fairmont Hotel & Resorts
Household Care: Tide
Insurance: Blue Cross
Media & Entertainment: Cirque du Soleil
Packaged Foods: President’s Choice
Personal & Beauty Care: Dove
Restaurants/Takeout: Tim Hortons
Retailers (Other): MEC
Soft drinks/juices/waters: Canada Dry
Sportswear Columbia: Sportswear
Technology: Google
Telecoms/Cable: Telus
Transportation: WestJet
Travel: CAA
sbrown@postmedia.com
Twitter.com/Browniescott