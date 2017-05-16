Young, Cockburn honoured for songwriting

After a long break, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony is back and will be staged at Toronto's Massey Hall with Neil Young and Bruce Cockburn among the 2017 inductees.

"I'm honoured and deeply gratified to have the recognition of my work expressed by my being inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame," said Cockburn in a statement. "It's a gas!" The bilingual ceremony will also induct '70s Montreal folk-rockers Beau Dommage, and French-Canadian songwriter/arranger/producer Stephane Venne.

All four 2017 inductees are slated to attend while tributes and performances have also been confirmed by such as k.d. Lang, Arkells, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings and Buffy Sainte-CSHF's Chair Stan Meissner said, "These inductees truly highlight the depth and incredible legacy of the songwriting talent we have here in Canada."

More artists involved in the ceremony are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

This year's ceremony at Massey Hall will be recorded for later broadcast by CBC Music in tandem with ICI Musique.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via www.cshfinduction.ca and www.masseyhall.com.

- JANE STEVENSON/ 24 HOURS