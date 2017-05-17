Halle Berry posts nude photo on Instagram

Halle Berry is teasing fans again with another provocative nude photo posted on Instagram.

The Oscar winner has made a habit of flaunting her enviable form this year, posting a video of her slipping out of her Oscars dress to go skinny dipping back in February, and then in March, uploading a shot of herself standing in a field, arms outstretched, wearing only a white lace kaftan.

As the sun beamed through the revealing outfit, it was clear the smiling Monster’s Ball star was wearing nothing underneath.

She captioned the shot: “Me when someone says I’m coming over and I’ve got snacks.”

The stunning 50-year-old, who is still considered one of the world’s most beautiful women, has now posted a racy new shot online - in this one, she’s clearly naked, wearing only a thong, as she presses her body up against a glass door.

She appears mostly in silhouette, so only the outline of her curves can be seen.

Halle added the caption: “I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone.”

The actress used to be a prude when it came to nudity, but that all changed after she appeared topless in 2001 movie Swordfish. She also went naked for a raunchy sex scene opposite Billy Bob Thornton in Monster’s Ball the same year, and Halle sent temperatures soaring as Bond girl Jinx Johnson in 2002’s Die Another Day, titillating Pierce Brosnan as she stepped out of the ocean in a skimpy, figure-hugging orange bikini.