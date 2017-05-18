Another round of rEvolver Theatre Festival

Things are going to get a little weird next week, as rEvolver Theatre Festival pulls the trigger on its fifth annual outing.

Over 12 dizzying days, emerging and early career artists from across the country will assemble to share outside-the-box and in-your-face new works from the cutting edge of Canadian theatre.

A mainstay in the city’s annual arts calendar, rEvolver has become renowned for offering theatre lovers a first look at the next big thing; and for giving Vancouver’s artistic up-and-comers a rare professional platform to showcase their work.

Here’re a rundown on some of the funny, touching, and straight-up strange experiences that lie ahead:

Vampires in Barcelona: This true-life tale from local theatre artist Brian Cochrane recounts a surreal night he had in the Spanish city. While backpacking his early 20s, a chance encounter with a self-proclaimed magician lead him to a bar full of folks who believed themselves to be undead blood-suckers.

Tombstone – A Cardboard Western: Making the trip all the way from Whitehorse, Ramshackle Theatre’s quirky, crafty work takes a miniature world of cardboard puppetry and projects it live on screen. Blending elements of Sci-Fi, spaghetti westerns and classic B-movies, the family-friendly piece promises to charm with its idiosyncratic tale of a cowgirl carnie full of big dreams.

All the Way: The only festival show not occurring at The Cultch, this partially-participatory experience takes over the Russian Hall with a dash of haunted house, a pinch of Price is Right, and a handful of dancing cats for hilarious and hallucinatory outcomes. It’s everything you might expect from a theatre company named ‘O, o, o, o.’

I’m Doing This For You: Coming from Toronto via a litany of European festivals, Haley McGee’s award-winning one woman show starts with a simple premise: a woman in love with an aspiring stand-up comedian gives him the gift of an audience for his birthday. From here, things spin off into a whirlwind of strange and exhilarating surprises.

The Princess Show: This multimedia lip-synched musical and live art experience follows the exploits of the bearded and sequined Princess Edward. A collaboration between Halifax’s Heist and Theatre Outré, the fantasy adventure mashes up Dungeons & Dragons, Attack on Titan, Rupaul’s Drag Race, and more in an epic quest for love.

NeOn-ね音: Another work drawing on true-life experience, Tokyo-born and Vancouver-based Mayumi Yoshida’s play is inspired by a secret revelation around her late grandmother’s arranged marriage. Performed in both English and Japanese, the heartfelt piece is a nuanced and multifaceted examination of love and compromise.

Updrafts: For the very freshest experiences, don’t miss these by-donation staged readings in The Cultch’s Founders Lounge. Featuring new creations from a dynamic line-up of local creators, the series is scheduled around the mainstage shows, meaning you can grab a beer or glass of wine and take in the raw, intriguing offerings as an apéritif or digestif alongside your main theatrical course.

These represent just a fraction of the boundary-testing works at rEvolver 2017. To start making your own discoveries, visit: www.revolverfestival.ca.