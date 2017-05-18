Jim Parsons: Wedding party made me sick

Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is suffering the after affects of his weekend wedding after coming down with a heavy cold.

The actor, who plays anal Dr. Sheldon Cooper in the hit TV comedy series, exchanged vows with longtime partner Todd Spiewak in at the Rainbow Room in New York City on Saturday, but he now regrets partying into Sunday.

“It was the latest I stayed up in many years,” he tells Extra. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m still paying for it. I got a cold. I was at the doctor earlier and got antibiotics.”

But Jim admits the nuptials were magical: “It was fantastic... much more fun than I thought it would be. I wasn’t too nervous, just a lot to organise and I thought, ‘Well, this will be sort of fun’, and sort of, ‘Let’s get through this’, and then it was all fun.”

Parsons and his new husband will celebrate again in November, when they mark the 15th anniversary of their first date.