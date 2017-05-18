She might not be a royal, but Pippa Middleton appears to have the same effect her sister Kate has when it comes to boosting clothing sales.

With her wedding to hedge-fund manager James Matthews on Saturday, we take look back at five moments that the Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister sparked a fashion frenzy.

The bridesmaid dress

The form-fitting Alexander McQueen bridesmaid dress that catapulted Middleton (and her stunning posterior) into the spotlight in 2011 sparked a flurry of copycat dresses.

Among the first to release a replica of the gown was evening wear label JS Collections who was taking pre-orders of their dress less than a week after the royal wedding.

Middleton later said the dress wasn’t intended to make a fashion statement.

"It wasn't planned. The dress was almost meant to be insignificant." Middleton told Matt Lauer in a 2014 interview with the Today show.

The Pippa bag

Middleton put British handbag label Modalu on the map by carrying one of its purses when she stepped out of London's Goring Hotel the day after the royal wedding.

The company reportedly sent Middleton the bag in four different colours.

“I’ve been in the business for 25 years and I’ve not seen anything like the explosion that Pippa carrying our bag had on the market,” Modalu’s managing director Mike Hiscock told the U.K.'s Daily Express.

“Within 24 hours our switchboards were jammed with people wanting to know where they could get their hands on one.”

The bag has been the brand’s best seller ever since and the company subsequently renamed the bag after Middleton.

The jacket

While awaiting the birth of nephew Prince George in 2012, eagle-eyed shoppers spotted Middleton’s beige jacket and swooped in.

The $220 classic trench coat from British streetwear brand Superdry reportedly sold out online overnight.

The jacket is a staple in her wardrobe as she has been photographed wearing it several times, recently sporting it while walking her dogs with husband-to-be Matthews in October.

The engagement ring

Days after she was photographed flashing her engagement ring last July, jewelers in the U.K. noticed a surge of interest in engagement rings similar to Middleton’s sparkler.

The art deco-style, 3.5-carat asscher-cut diamond is reportedly from London jeweler Robinson Pelham and worth more than $350,000.

“The Pippa effect is well and truly upon us. We've seen an increase in online sales enquiries of asscher cut diamonds of 36%,” 77 Diamonds creative director David Allen told the Daily Mail.

The Erdem dress

With just days to go until her wedding, Middleton dazzled the fashion crowd when she stepped out to a London fundraiser in a floral Erdem dress.

Fashion e-tailer Lyst.ca said that sales of the $2,200 ladylike dress from Erdem's Resort 2017 collection increased by 102% and it was sold out on its website after just 36 hours.