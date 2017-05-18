Insane brawl at Tennessee graduation goes viral

MEMPHIS, TENN. -

The bizarre juxtaposition of a knock-down, drag-out brawl to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance was captured on film Tuesday night.

Graduation caps weren’t the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.

Videos posted to social media show a fight between adults breaking out as Arlington High School graduates marched into a Memphis church.

The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports the melee may have been brought on by a dispute over saving seats.

Arlington Community Schools superintendent says in a statement “it was unfortunate that a couple of adults in the audience exhibited the behaviour they did prior to the ceremony beginning and thus has caused a distraction from the celebration of our students’ accomplishments.”

A video shows one woman being handcuffed, but it’s unclear if anyone was arrested.