NASHVILLE — Back when he was coaching the Toronto Maple Leafs, Randy Carlyle had “Burn The Boats” painted on the inside of the team’s dressing room.

It was a reference to the days when Spanish conquistadors would set a course for the New World in search of untold land and riches. By burning their boats upon arrival, there was no turning back.

You had two choices: conquer or die.

That is sort of the scenario the Anaheim Ducks face as they arrived in Nashville for Game 6 of the Western Conference final. Down 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, there is no turning back now. The team either has to win on Monday or there will not be a Game 7 in Anaheim.

“For us, obviously our season’s on the line,” said Ducks forward Andrew Cogliano. “So we’re the desperate team.”

Based on the crowd of fans that was waiting for the Predators at the airport on Sunday, the Ducks are heading into hostile territory.

“Right when we walked off, yeah, you could hear people,” said Predators defenceman Roman Josi. “It’s awesome. It’s unbelievable. Like we said all playoffs, our fans are unbelievable. I mean, just coming here for them, like on a Sunday afternoon supporting us, it means the world to us.

“We’re all excited. It’s so much fun. It’s been so much fun in the playoffs playing in front of our home fans. And we know that they’ll be loud tomorrow. I think it doesn’t matter if you play at home or away, you’re up in the series, you want to get that fourth win.”

The Predators will need all the support they can receive. Though they have won six of seven games at home during the playoffs and are now just a win away from reaching the Stanley Cup final, they are being held together with duct tape and spit at this point in the post-season.

Of course, so are the Ducks.

We know that Nashville’s No. 1 centre Ryan Johansen, who missed Game 5, is done for the year after undergoing surgery for acute compartment syndrome on his leg. But the team could also be without captain Mike Fisher, who is listed as day-to-day after missing Game 5 with an unspecified injury.

The Ducks will also be shorthanded, with forward Rickard Rakell not making the trip to Nashville after missing Game 5. The team might also be without the services of goalie John Gibson, who left Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury but will be re-evaluated on Monday.

“Yeah, that’s what playoffs are about,” said Cogliano. “Obviously they have a major injury themselves, but we’ve got a couple of guys that are very key players for us as well. So, but you’re right, I think when it comes down to these games, I think you’re going to have your best games from our best players because that’s what they do. But it needs to be other guys that step up.”

The Predators relied on lesser lights, such as minor-league call-up Pontus Aberg and depth forward Colin Wilson, for the offence in Game 5. It was, according to head coach Peter Laviolette, “a gutsy effort.” They will need that same effort again if they hope to close out the series against a veteran Anaheim team that has not lost two in a row since Game 2 of the second round.

“Guys know what’s at stake,” said Laviolette. “And we find ourselves back here in a situation where we can, we’ve gotta do it again. We’ve got to put our foot on the gas pedal again and make sure we’re ready to play.”

Aside from the depth in scoring, the big reason why Nashville was able to win in Game 5 — and get this far into the playoffs — has been the play of Pekka Rinne. The Predators goalie has had a Conn Smyth-worthy post-season, with an almost unfair 1.62 goals-against average and .942 save percentage.

With the Ducks needing two straight wins to advance, it’s also worth noting that Rinne has not lost two in a row since the playoffs began.

“(Rinne) is there for us every night,” said Aberg. “We know we can count on him. And it’s up to us to score more goals than they do. And he keeps it tight back there. So it’s huge for us to have him back there.”

It could become even bigger if Gibson is unable to play. But regardless of who is in Anaheim’s line-up, the Predators are not expecting the Ducks to surrender easily.

After all, there is no turning back now.

“Obviously we know what’s at stake,” said Wilson. “It is one game at a time, but we know that our next win puts us into contention for the Stanley Cup. So it’s something we’re focused on, but it’s just about that next game and getting the next win.”

CARLYLE CONFIDENT IN BERNIER

After he left Game 5 with a lower-body injury, it was a minor sign of relief that John Gibson made the trip to Nashville on Sunday.

But if the Anaheim Ducks goalie cannot play in Game 6, head coach Randy Caryle has full confidence that back-up Jonathan Bernier can come in and get the job done.

“I think Bernier has proven to us and to the hockey world that he’s a quite capable goaltender,” said Carlyle, who had Bernier for two years in Toronto. “He had a pretty impressive record. He’s a veteran guy. He pays attention to the details and works hard in practice to stay ready. So that gives us a lot of confidence in his abilities. We stated right from day one that we felt we’d have a 1-A, 1-B tandem if we needed it.”

Bernier, who stopped 16 of 18 shots in the 3-1 loss on Saturday, has relieved Gibson in three games in the post-season. He has not started a game since April 9. But when Gibson went down near the end of the season, Bernier was leaned on for 13 of 14 starts in March, going 10-1-2.

mtraikos@postmedia.com

twitter.com/Michael_Traikos