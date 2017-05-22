Democracy means referendum on electoral system, not politicians imposing own choice
B.C. Green party leader Andrew Weaver speaks to media in the rose garden on the Legislature grounds in Victoria, B.C., on May 10, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
"I know no safe depository of the ultimate powers of the society but the people themselves.” - Thomas Jefferson, US President 1801-1809
There must not be any change to British Columbia’s electoral system without a democratic referendum.
You can never improve democracy by denying voters a ballot while changing the very way in which governments are elected – never.
Demands from B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver that some undefined form of proportional representation be imposed as a condition for his three-member caucus backing one party to form a government are undemocratic and must be rejected.
The reasons are simple: changing electoral systems without voters’ approval is illegitimate, impractical and insulting.
Voters twice rejected a proposed Single Transferable Vote electoral system, in 2005 and 2009: to impose a new system now without a referendum would be a stunning affront.
And Elections B.C. takes up to two years to consult and then change just the electoral boundaries – to bring in an unknown electoral system in less time is impossible.
What’s more, Weaver’s position threatens the formation of a progressive New Democrat-led government with Green backing for everything both parties support: from ending corporate and union political donations to improving disability benefits to acting on housing affordability to more public transit to universal childcare.
Yet Weaver says: "Our position had been that we would bring in proportional representation without a referendum ... but we would be open to discussing a referendum afterwards."
Holding a referendum after imposing a new electoral system is absurd.
Both NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Liberal Premier Christy Clark should tell Weaver that changing electoral systems without a democratic referendum is non-negotiable, period.
Horgan’s position is clear: hold hearings, pick a proportional representation model, develop a referendum question and hold a vote, with a simple majority needed to proceed.
“This is important, because some people have said to me, ‘you should just do it’, but I don’t think something as fundamental as changing our election system should be done arbitrarily,” Horgan said.
Clark’s B.C. Liberal position was equally clear – nothing on electoral systems.
The Green Party has its best chance ever of achieving electoral change – if they back Horgan’s referendum vote to decide, while getting rid of the Clark government and bringing in progressive policies.