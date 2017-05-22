"I know no safe depository of the ultimate powers of the society but the people themselves.” - Thomas Jefferson, US President 1801-1809

There must not be any change to British Columbia’s electoral system without a democratic referendum.

You can never improve democracy by denying voters a ballot while changing the very way in which governments are elected – never.

Demands from B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver that some undefined form of proportional representation be imposed as a condition for his three-member caucus backing one party to form a government are undemocratic and must be rejected.

The reasons are simple: changing electoral systems without voters’ approval is illegitimate, impractical and insulting.

Voters twice rejected a proposed Single Transferable Vote electoral system, in 2005 and 2009: to impose a new system now without a referendum would be a stunning affront.

And Elections B.C. takes up to two years to consult and then change just the electoral boundaries – to bring in an unknown electoral system in less time is impossible.

What’s more, Weaver’s position threatens the formation of a progressive New Democrat-led government with Green backing for everything both parties support: from ending corporate and union political donations to improving disability benefits to acting on housing affordability to more public transit to universal childcare.

Yet Weaver says: "Our position had been that we would bring in proportional representation without a referendum ... but we would be open to discussing a referendum afterwards."

Holding a referendum after imposing a new electoral system is absurd.

Both NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Liberal Premier Christy Clark should tell Weaver that changing electoral systems without a democratic referendum is non-negotiable, period.

Horgan’s position is clear: hold hearings, pick a proportional representation model, develop a referendum question and hold a vote, with a simple majority needed to proceed.

“This is important, because some people have said to me, ‘you should just do it’, but I don’t think something as fundamental as changing our election system should be done arbitrarily,” Horgan said.

Clark’s B.C. Liberal position was equally clear – nothing on electoral systems.

The Green Party has its best chance ever of achieving electoral change – if they back Horgan’s referendum vote to decide, while getting rid of the Clark government and bringing in progressive policies.