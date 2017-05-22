Animal sanctuaries exist for feral cats, retired racehorses and endangered elephants … so why not whales?

It's an idea that's been floated throughout the long debate over cetaceans at the Vancouver Aquarium as those opposed to keeping whales in captivity recognize that banishing them from marine parks creates a new problem: What to do with captive whales unfit for release into the wild?

"A sea pen sanctuary would be the best option," said Annelise Sorg, president of No Whales in Captivity, a group that's been calling on the Vancouver Aquarium since 1992 to end its cetacean program. "It's really the logical next step."

As the Vancouver park board voted Monday to ban performances and prevent the Vancouver Aquarium from taking new cetaceans, a U.S. organization hoping to create North America's first whale sanctuary is considering British Columbia in its hunt for a location.

A team from the Whale Sanctuary Project will be in B.C. next month to visit several potential sites, executive director Lori Marino said. The group is also considering options in Nova Scotia and Washington state and plans to narrow their list to a handful of locations this summer, with a final decision expected by the end of the year.

Armed with a pledge of $1 million from a baby products company, the group of scientists and activists is looking for a cove, bay or inlet that's at least 25 hectares in size and deep enough to allow five to eight whales to swim and dive freely. The sea pen would be netted off from the ocean, allowing currents and fish to pass through. It would also be easily accessible by land, where there would be a visitor centre and medical and storage facilities. Initial estimates put the cost of establishing the sanctuary at $15 to $20 million.

"The idea is that a sanctuary would eventually go out of business when there are no longer captive whales," said Marino, adding it could also serve as a place to rehabilitate and release rescued whales. "It really has a lot of relevance to what's happening in Vancouver."

The Vancouver Aquarium has often argued that a cetacean ban will put its rescue programs at risk, but Marino said the sanctuary could provide "a totally different model" for the aquarium to continue its rescue work.

The aquarium's head veterinarian and director of its Marine Mammal Rescue Centre questioned that. In an email, Dr. Martin Haulena outlined several problems with a sea pen sanctuary.

"You have no environmental control," he said. "You cannot control for harmful algal blooms. You cannot control for anomalous water temperature changes, such as the “Warm Blob” (that was) responsible for killing hundreds of marine mammals in 2014 and 2015. You cannot protect from oil spills."

Haulena also said problems are caused by closing off a portion of the ocean with nets.

"Nets are a threat themselves to wild species and ecosystems. They cause entanglement, affect shorelines and access, and impact the natural movement of wild species through those areas."

There are also indications the animals could suffer in a sea pen. Human contact and socialization is limited, which is necessary for a captive whale, said the vet. At the same time, caring for a sick or injured animal is almost impossible, as sea pens allow no control over temperature or salinity and create huge challenges in monitoring the animals. Parasites and other pathogens could also be an issue — not only for the captive cetaceans but also for the native species that inhabit the area.

Much of the discussion and research related to keeping whales in sea pens revolves around the case of Keiko, the killer whale made famous by starring in the "Free Willy" movies. Discovered ailing in a tank in Mexico, he was rehabilitated and then flown to a sea pen in Iceland where handlers tried to teach him to catch live fish in an operation that cost about $500,000 a month. He was released in 2002, but swam immediately to Norway, presumably in search of human companionship. He lived in a small bay where handlers fed him until he died of pneumonia in 2003. The entire project cost more than $20 million.

Former SeaWorld trainer and the author of Killing Keiko, Mark Simmons, pointed to many of the same problems with sea pens as Haulena, saying that for a captive whale, life in a netted cove would be one of "isolation and deprivation."

"The idea of a sanctuary, that these animals should be left alone in this big ocean paradise, is false," he said, adding the astronomical cost of the caring for the whales would also require some sort of revenue stream.

"To be blunt, it would become SeaWorld by another name," he predicted.

