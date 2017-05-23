The Bachelorette returned on Monday night.

This season's prom queen is the bright, lovely, and charming Rachel Lindsay, the first black Bachelorette in the show's history. As usual the opening night crowd of hopefuls was cut down to a more manageable group, rather like the opening round of the NHL playoffs condensed into a two-hour show.

But this is only the beginning of a long process. There will be more rounds to come, more counting. It will be a long time before we know the name of the lucky winner.

Sound familiar?

At least for B.C. voters the wait is almost over. It's getting close to final rose time.

There were two separate events to be completed this week — first, official recounts in two ridings, and then the counting of absentee ballots. The recounts were completed first and neither changed the outcomes.

The Courtney-Comox recount increased the margin for NDP candidate Ronna-Rae Leonard from nine to a whopping 13 votes. In Vancouver-False Creek, Liberal MLA Sam Sullivan's margin also increased.

But that was all before the final step — the counting of absentee votes. At press time, the ongoing absentee ballot count results showed Courtney-Comox in a virtual dead heat. This will be the most dramatic rose ceremony ever.

This election is not quite The Bachelorette —there were no B.C. candidates showing up in penguin costumes, for instance. But it seems like the process has taken almost as long. We are only now finding out who is going to be handing out the roses.

A Liberal majority will put Christy Clark in charge, albeit precariously, one bad cold away from losing a vote in the Legislature. If the absentee ballots change nothing and the Liberals still lack a majority Andrew Weaver, the first Green to be invited to a B.C. rose ceremony, will be the guy standing at the podium, deciding the outcome.

The final rose ceremony always features two suitors, one of whom leaves with hopes crushed while the other claims victory. One thing the Bachelor has taught us over the years is that relationships formed in the heat of the moment do not always endure.

There's usually a People magazine cover announcing the big break-up at some point. Whatever happens this week, the challenge will be to make it last.