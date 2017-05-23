A significant new residential development is being proposed on a Surrey golf course, and the public will have a chance to learn more about it at an information meeting Wednesday night.

The proposal from Anthem Properties would see 279 townhouse units, 62 apartments and 4,000 square feet of “neighbourhood-focused retail” built at Eaglequest Coyote Creek (7778, 7858 and 7902 152 St.) in Fleetwood.

The development would cover the northern portion of the golf course, north of the existing clubhouse and driving range, according to the City of Surrey. The intent is to continue operating the course with fewer holes.

Rezoning and development permit applications were submitted to the city in March. The site is currently zoned for comprehensive development, but must be changed to allow for a different kind of comprehensive development. It is also designated as suburban land use in the Official Community Plan, which must be changed.

“It’s really in the early review stages,” said Ron Gill, a city planning manager, said of the application.

Gill said it is the first development application for the site since the course was built in the 1990s.

The proposed multi-family development at Eaglequest would not be the first of its kind in the area, which is predominantly single-family homes.

Across the street from Coyote Creek, another development is under way at Guildford Golf & Country Club. To the north of the golf course, a three-hectare site is being turned into 55 townhouses.

A public information meeting about the Eaglequest project, hosted by Anthem Properties, will be held on Wednesday, May 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Guildford Golf Course banquet room (7929 152nd St.).

jensaltman@postmedia.com

twitter.com/jensaltman