Manchester reminds us that we’re all vulnerable

I’ve stood where the parents of Manchester concertgoers stood Monday evening waiting for their kids to come out of the Ariana Grande concert.

No, I don’t mean I’ve stood outside the Manchester Arena. I’ve stood outside or idled in my car on the street below the Edmonton equivalent waiting for our own kids to come out from a Rihanna concert or AC/DC, Lady Gaga, Roger Waters, or any of a dozen other concerts they attended during their teens.

What I mean is I’ve done what Manchester parents were doing enough times to glimpse the horror and shock they must have felt – that they must still feel – after a craven suicide bomber set off an explosion Monday night that killed nearly two dozen mostly young people.

We’ve all been there.

That’s the point of such terror attacks – to drive home that we are all vulnerable when going about our routine activities in a free society.

You see it most often in Israel, an outpost of Western democracy in the midst of very hostile neighbours. The attacks on shopping malls, farmers’ markets, bus stops, public parks, beaches and other everyday places.

But we have also seen it recently on the London Tubes, Madrid commuter trains, the Charlie Hebdo offices and the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, the Brussels airport, the Berlin Christmas market, Bastille Day celebrations in Nice, France, Ataturk Airport in Istanbul and dozens of other locations.

We in Canada have been fortunate – so far – to avoid such major strikes. But we have not been completely free.

In October 2014, Martin Couture-Rouleau, a recent convert to Islam ran over and killed Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. Two days later, Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, also a convert to Islam, fatally shot Corporal Nathan Cirillo while the latter stood sentry duty at the Canadian National War Memorial in Ottawa. Zehaf-Bibeau then stormed Parliament Hill.

Geography – our distance from Europe and the Middle East – some luck and a lot of good police work are likely all that have kept us from suffering larger-scale attacks here, too.

Solid intelligence work thwarted the Toronto 18 in 2006. Inspired by al-Qaida, the conspirators planned to detonate a series of truck bombs, open fire in a crowded area of Toronto, capture CBC headquarters, Parliament’s Peace Tower and CSIS headquarters, hold hostages and perhaps even behead Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

And in 2013, Chiheb Esseghaier of Montreal and Raed Jaser of Toronto were caught before they could carry out an al-Qaida plot to derail a passenger train travelling from New York City to Toronto.

It’s not as if the bad guys don’t want to hurt us the way they have inflicted pain elsewhere around the world. It’s not that our Prime Minister’s “sunny ways” and group-hug mentality has convinced radical jihadis to spare us.

If they could reach us here more easily, they would. And at some point a domestic lone wolf acting on behalf of ISIS or a resurgent al-Qaida will manage to find a spot like the plaza outside the Manchester Arena where he will try to kill our young people or sports fans or bargain-hunting shoppers.

We may blind ourselves to the threat. We may reassure ourselves that this is not our fight, that it only happens “over there.” But that would be naïve, even reckless and foolish.

We can withdraw Canadian fighter jets from the fight against ISIS and fool ourselves that that will convince the terrorists to spare our tween concertgoers, to spare our parents from the horrible feeling of not knowing the fate of our kids.

But such thinking is not just delusional, it’s dangerous, because many of the attackers are now homegrown. It lays us bare to attack.