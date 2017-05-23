Police are searching for a man who boarded an Abbotsford bus, sat down next to a woman and began stroking her thigh.

On Thursday around 5 p.m., a 23-year-old woman boarded a B.C. Transit bus at Highstreet Mall and took a seat. At the next stop, a man boarded the bus and "despite the fact that the bus had only a handful of passengers on it," he sat down next to her and tried to start a conversation.

According to police, the man was intoxicated and began telling the woman about how he had come from Langley to attend a celebration with friends in Abbotsford. The man identified himself as "Jas" or "Jess" and said he worked with cars.

"While speaking to the victim, the suspect male put his hand on her left thigh and began to move it," according to a media release issued by police.

The woman, while crying, pulled the cord to stop the bus and exited at the next station, which was at Blue Jay Street and Maclure Road. The bus driver, who noticed the woman was upset, also exited to check on her. Meanwhile, the suspect disembarked and walked away.

The driver and victim returned to the bus, at which point they were met by a transit supervisor who escorted the woman safely home.

Police are now asking the public to help identify the suspect, and hope to speak with any other passengers who were on the bus and may have witnessed the incident.

The suspect is a South Asian man in his late 20s, about six feet tall with a heavy build and unshaven face. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black baseball cap and black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225, text them at 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

sip@postmedia.com

twitter.com/stephanie_ip