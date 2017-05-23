Whisky lovers celebrate their big day

Whisky lovers had plenty to celebrate on Saturday.

May 20 is known as World Whisky Day and connoisseurs across the globe will be showing their appreciation for the alcoholic beverage.

One of the many amber libation options out there is Dewar's 12, which comes from the John Dewar & Sons portfolio. Featuring notes of oak, citrus, honey and vanilla in its flavour profile with a smooth taste, Dewar's 12 is a blended whisky that has garnered more than 500 international awards.

World Whisky Day was celebrated in Toronto at Char No. 5 Whisky Bar (75 Lower Simcoe Street) . In Vancouver, celebrations took place at the Keefer Bar (135 Keefer Street)

