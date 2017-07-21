TV CHEAT SHEET: Ozark is a thrill ride

DENETTE WILFORD/ 24 HOURS

**WARNING: Some content may contain spoilers**

Dark, Disturbing, Don’t Miss Ozark

With a couple of recent cancellations and series ending (Sense 8, The Get Down, Girlboss, Bloodline), it’s a bit of a gamble launching a new show on Netflix, but Ozark will fill the void quite nicely. Or, not-so-nicely, considering the subject matter. Ozark sounds like the setting of a Missouri family looking to get away from it all and, if you break it down, it kind of is. But it’s so much more. The crime drama is thrilling, compelling, and if the first episode doesn’t reel you in, I’m not sure what will. Jason Bateman — who stars, produces and directs four of the first 10 episodes — plays Marty Byrde, a husband and father who works as a financial adviser, drives an old Toyota Camry and watches video of his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) having an affair. But there’s a little more to Marty as well. He and his partner have been laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel for the past decade but s--- hits the fan when their boss (Esai Morales) learns about an embezzling scheme, one that Marty didn’t know about. Marty manages to save his life by pulling a plan out of his ass: he will not only pay back the stolen $8 million but he’ll also start a new operation for the criminal organization, in the Ozarks. Everything about it appears bleak — the way it’s shot, how the characters carry themselves, the predicament Marty puts his family in — but it still manages to be fresh. While Ozark doesn’t exactly entice the audience to want to vacation there anytime soon, Bateman, Linney and scene stealer Julia Garner (The Americans) as Ruth will have you binging so you can, at the very least, enjoy the Ozarks from afar.

Premieres: Friday, July 21 on Netflix

Really?!

Friends From College

Netflix’s other new series — which actually premiered last week — should be the counterbalance for something as dark as Ozark. Cobie Smulders. Keegan-Michael Key. Fred Savage. Nat Faxon. Billy Eichner. They seem like they’d make a dreamtastic team of comedy actors. Throw in Annie Parisse and Jae Suh Park and the new comedy should be the perfect show packed with constant laughs that we should all be streaming — but it’s not. It’s not even close. Actually, it should be arrested for blatantly squandering so much talent. Friends From College centres on married couple Ethan (Key) and Lisa (Smulders), who return to New York and reunite with their Harvard pals including Sam (Parisse), Max (Savage), Nick (Faxon) and Marianne (Park). Their time apart proves their friendship can withstand just about anything but a lot has changed. The problem? The main storyline that dominates the show is the icky years-long affair between two of the friends, making neither of them likable or redeemable. The rest of the cast does what it can with what they’re given (Savage has the best, most relatable lines, I had almost forgotten just how funny he can be), but it’s simply not enough. You know when you run into someone from your past who you don’t want to make idle chit-chat with so you look away and pretend not to notice them but they notice you. That’s what Friends From College is, that person with whom you don’t want to waste your time. Here, though, you can just change the channel.

Game On

Loaded

Shortly after IRL game Candy Crush became a TV show (and it sucked hard, did you watch it?), AMC’s latest dramedy premiered, revolving around four friends who’ve sold their company and its hit game, Cat Factory, which makes them new multi-millionaires. Loaded is so obviously the better choice; think Silicon Valley but these guys are actually mates. It may sound like Josh (Jim Howick), Leon (Samuel Anderson), Ewan (Jonny Sweet) and Watto (Nick Helm) are living the dream but that would be too easy — and too boring of a show. Loaded examines how each bloke handles the incredible increase in their bank accounts and the guilt that comes with it. Leon is as flashy as they come and is doing everything you’ve been told NOT to do if you’ve come into a lot of money; ex-junkie Watto seems blissfully unaware a lot of the time; Ewan is guilt-ridden about everything; and as the only grounded (albeit paranoid AF) one of the group, Josh holds them together. Because of its Britishness, the four guys might irk with their bizarre mix of confidence and self-loathing but as a witness to their friendship being tested, you’ll be wanting more.

On The Fence

Midnight, Texas

If you’re normal, Midnight, Texas, is not the place to be. And if you’re expecting another True Blood, this isn’t necessarily the show for you. Based on the book series by Charlaine Harris — who also wrote the series behind the HBO show — Midnight, Texas tells the story of the residents of a small town who have supernatural gifts. Psychic Manfred (Francois Arnaud of Blindspot and The Borgias) goes there to hide out and soon encounters a vampire (Peter Mensah), witch (Parisa Fitz-Henley), angel (Jason Lewis), assassin (Arielle Kebbel) and a bartender named Creek (Sarah Ramos), who seems normal enough but is probably some sort of werewolf. It’s OK — not fantastic, but not the worst (though there’s a talking cat, so that didn’t help its cause). If you’re a Harris loyalist, you might want to check out how it compares to the books. Really, though, despite all that it CAN be, it lacks focus and — surprisingly — excitement. Its existence simply reminds viewers of better shows they could be watching or rewatching.

Premieres: Monday, July 24 on Global/NBC

Quote of the Week

Doctor Who

“I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender. This is a really exciting time and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change.”

— Jodie Whittaker on being cast as the 13th — and first female — Doctor

Oh, if only this was eight months ago and instead of Jodie it was Hillary Clinton and instead of Doctor Who, we were talking about the U.S. presidency.