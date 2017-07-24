Best week of sports for west coast insomniacs

A dizzying array of sporting events taking place in England, France, and South Africa took its toll on Pacific Time zone sleeping patterns this past week.

While we can all agree on the greatness and convenience of the PVR, for those who like to consume their sports live, and don’t mind staying up all night or setting alarms for insanely early hours, this was the west coast insomniacs’ sports week of the year.

The number of world class competitions encouraged the use of multiple monitors just to keep track of all the action.

The World Surf League was streaming live online with its renowned J-Bay Open in South Africa, and they were blessed with outstanding, high-performance, six to eight foot plus waves.

The new wave Brazilian Filipe Toledo fought through numerous hotly-contested, high-scoring heats to take the title.

Despite many other top-notch performances, it was his contest from start to finish.

He put his stamp on it (literally) in Round 4 when he scored a perfect 10 ride that included spectacular back-to-back alley-oop aerial rotations during a wave that will go down in world tour history.

Fittingly, heading into Shark Week, the contest was halted on consecutive days due to appearances by “The Landlord”.

There was no sign of Michael Phelps, however.

By the way, what’s next: Conor McGregor fighting a shark?

The Tour de France and British Open, meanwhile, featured the two current greats of each of their sports winning at almost exactly the same time Sunday, and just a week after Roger Federer won Wimbledon number eight.

After three grueling weeks, Chris Froome won the Tour by a total of 54 seconds over runner-up Rigoberto Uran.

Divided by 21 stages, his average margin of victory over his closest challenger was 2.5 seconds per day.

That’s the difference between footnote and legend.

Things were similarly tight for much of the 146th Open Championship’s back nine Sunday at Royal Birkdale in northwest England.

After a setback on the 13th hole, Jordan Speith found himself one shot down with five to go, but he recovered with a birdie on 14 before a stunning 50-foot eagle putt on 15, ultimately winning by three strokes over final round playing partner Matt Kuchar.

10 back was Canada’s Austin Connelly, who had an awesome tournament for anyone, let alone a 20-year-old, who squeaked in by winning a four-man playoff in the qualifying final.

Taken together, it was a wild week of overseas sports in places 8-9 hours ahead of Vancouver time.

Now to catch up on sleep, hopefully without nightmares of Jaws.