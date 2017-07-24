Thai detectives are suspicious that Canadian ex-pat champion Muay Thai fighter Matthew Richardson was murdered.

Cops say the 27-year-old prizefighter -- originally from Ottawa -- was found dead in the bathroom of his Phuket home by his Australian girlfriend.

While Richardson’s death had the earmarks of a suicide -- a kicked over chair and a black strap around his neck -- cops aren’t so sure.

“After we received some information about the case, I do not want to sum up (conclude) that he committed suicide,” Patong Police Chief Tassanai Orarigadech told the Phuket News.

Bruises were found on Richardson’s body, around his neck area, but there were no other signs of a struggle.

Orarigadech refused to list a possible motive for murder -- or suicide. Police originally categorized the slugger’s demise as death by hanging.

His body was found by his girlfriend of four years, Dana Rae Schofield, would was too distraught to comment to the Toronto Sun.

Richardson and Schofield owned a gym specializing in Muay Thai fighting in Phuket.

She posted on her Facebook page Tuesday: “We built Ruthless from the ground up. We have had adventures that took us across the world together... This was our last road trip, Matty's last fight, where he would ultimately become the Malaysian national champion, Adam's first fight, and Yaya's first time out of Thailand! It was messy and it was amazing! The last voyage with the original.”

Richardson was described as a positive man deeply devoted to his sport and loved ones. Online, he often expressed gratitude for the positive things in his life.

Last Thursday, he posted on Facebook (in Thai and English): “Thank you for everything Ajarn Chaynoil safe travels & see you soon.”

Richardson had fought 33 times as a professional with 22 wins, including 16 knockouts.

Now, the Canadian ex-pat’s many friends are calling on the Thai government to get to the bottom of his death.

“Matthew Richardson was a gentleman Canadian who lived and breathed Muay Thai, who chose to live and train in a foreign land whose people and culture he loved and deeply respected,” One friend wrote, adding that the fighter had friends around the world.

He last fought July 18 in Malaysia.