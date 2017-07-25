Hollywood starlet Kristen Stewart never starred in Wedding Crashers, but her antics over the weekend could land the 27-year-old in the sequel.

Winnipeg newlyweds Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings received quite the wedding gift – and surprise guests --after exchanging vows in their backyard and arriving at restaurant Pizzeria Gusto for their reception on Saturday night.

Enter Stewart, who is filming a movie in the Prairies city, and her girlfriend, Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell.

Turns out the restaurant owner asked Stewart, whom he had just planned an event for, if she would pop in and surprise the happy couple.

"We got to be formally introduced before they came in and partied with us. We got a chance to shake her hand and shake Stella's hand. I actually wasn't as star struck as I thought I would be," Kayleigh told CBC News.

Fitting into the setting, Stewart and Maxwell danced the night away for three hours, requested songs and drank.

Yep, Hollywood couples are just like us.