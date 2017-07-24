The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it’s not known whether the murder of Marrisa Shen was targeted or random.

On Twitter, police investigators said there are no updates for the media on Monday and said anything new from the investigation will be “provided when available.”

“U/K if it’s targeted or random,” said police.

Shen, 13, was reported missing at 11:30 p.m. last Tuesday and her body was found in the southeast area of Central Park at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. On Thursday, police revealed that her death was a homicide and that they did not have a suspect or motive for the killing.

Dozens gathered for a memorial to the girl on Saturday night at the park. Police continued their search of Central Park on Friday, where most yellow tape barricading the area had been taken down.

Just outside the park’s southeast parking lot, flowers, a candle and stuffed animals had been left in a makeshift memorial for the teen.

On Thursday, IHIT released surveillance video from an apartment building near the crime scene showing Shen apparently walking toward the building hours before she was last seen leaving her Burnaby home at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators hoped it might trigger a memory in someone who had seen Shen that night.