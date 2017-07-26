Coca-Cola workers go on strike in Lower Mainland

Coke drinkers may soon have to settle for a Pepsi if a strike by Lower Mainland Coca-Cola workers continues much longer.

On Monday, 370 workers represented by Teamsters Local 213 initiated strike action at Coca-Cola bottling, storage, sales and distribution facilities in Richmond, Coquitlam, Chilliwack and the Sunshine Coast.

A six-year collective agreement between the union and company expired April 3. The union issued 72-hour notice on July 21 after a new contract couldn't be reached following months of negotiations and mediated sessions.

In a statement from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada, the company says it hopes the union respects its obligation to meet customer needs during the strike.

"Comprehensive contingency planning has been underway for months to address this possibility and we are continuing to service our customers," Coca-Cola said.

But the strike has already cut into the supply at some Lower Mainland supermarkets and convenience stores. Shelves that are normally stocked with Coca-Cola products are now sitting empty.

In 1999, a Coca-Cola strike, affecting 280 Lower Mainland workers, lasted nearly two months.