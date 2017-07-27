On the cover of the Rolling Stone

As Justin Trudeau has been prime minister for almost 21 months, we suggest it’s past time for him to get down to work.

Yes, it’s all fun and games when some media are forever gushing over you -- see the latest Rolling Stone cover story on Trudeau, whom it dubs Canada’s “North Star” -- but seriously, enough.

Trudeau’s participation in the Rolling Stone cover story is nothing new or surprising.

That said, it’s somewhat ironic coming in the wake of Liberals from Trudeau Principal Secretary Gerald Butts to Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna criticizing Conservatives for complaining about Trudeau’s $10.5 million settlement with Omar Khadr in the U.S. media.

The Liberals argue Conservatives shouldn’t have raised a domestic Canadian issue in the American press.

As if the murder of an American soldier and the wounding of another by a Canadian citizen convicted of terrorism in a U.S. military court is purely a “domestic” Canadian issue.

Point is, all politicians try to use the media to their advantage, so enough, already.

Meanwhile, critical government files are languishing.

Here are five Trudeau should be working on.

First, NAFTA negotiations with the U.S., where Canadian jobs and prosperity are at stake and where, so far, the federal government’s response seems disorganized and mired in platitudes.

Second, doing right by Canada’s wounded and disabled war veterans in fulfilling his election promise regarding military pensions, especially in light of his $10.5 million settlement with, and apology to, Khadr.

Third, explaining to taxpayers when he plans to return Canada to balanced budgets, which he promised to do by 2019-2020 in the 2015 election, while his government is now projecting endless annual deficits -- far higher than the “modest” ones he promised -- with no end in sight.

Fourth, delivering on the small business tax cut he promised during the election, seeing how small businesses provide most of the new jobs in Canada.

Fifth, Trudeau’s inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls appears to be in chaos with high level resignations and the families of victims urging the prime minister to intervene.

After that, there’s plenty of other files for Trudeau to get busy on, assuming he can stop tear himself away from the selfies and photobombs.