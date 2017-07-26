Someone considered Brazilian butt booster Marcilene Soares Gama more than a pain in the ass.

The 49-year-old was kidnapped, tied up and shot in the face in a horrific homicide that’s gripped cosmetic surgery-crazy Brazil.

And cops believe the Rio de Janeiro-based bum doc might have been slain for a botched implant operation.

Gama was snatched from her apartment Saturday and then forced into a waiting car, media reports say.

Then, she was shot at point-blank range in the face. Her body was found hours later in a street not far from her home.

Chief investigator Fabio Cardoso told O Globo: “Forensic experts concluded that she was shot in the face at close range, which is usually a sign of anger and hatred.”

A mother-of-two, a slew of Gama’s clients had accused her of ruining their rears by using industrial silicone.

So far, 10 have come forward to complain. Gama had previously been twice arrested after irate clients complained that she claimed she was an actual medical doctor.

And even after the butt brouhaha, Gama continued creating dud derrieres.

However, her family claims she was always honest with clients — and warned them there was a danger in the procedure.

“She never said she was a surgeon. People knew the risks but they went ahead anyway,” brother-in-law Daniel Mofacto told O Globo.

Butt lifts are one of the top cosmetic operations in Brazil, largely due to the country’s famed Miss BumBum competition.