BIG BROTHER

The season’s major power couple were ripped apart on Day 23 when Cody Nickson was separated from Jessica Graf following a tense eviction. But the pair’s luck seemed to have completely changed during the start of this week on Big Brother when the construction sales representative re-entered the house following a strenuous battle back competition. He rejoined his partner, who also ended up winning the Head of Household competition. But after naming innocent Ramses Soto for eviction as a pawn against their arch nemesis Josh Martinez, the vote was completely out of their hands. On eviction night, the house flipped the script, voting the 21-year-old cosplay artist out instead following a vote of 7-3, meaning both Ramses and the power couple were blindsided.

THE BACHELORETTE

Before Rachel Lindsay decided to whisk her final three men off to Spain for a romantic week of overnight dates, the Bachelorette wanted to give her remaining suitors a chance to meet her family. It was time to get to know the Lindsays when the reality series returned. But although the leading lady may have been falling in love with all three bachelors, she needed her family to weigh in – especially after Peter Kraus told Rachel that he wasn’t sure he would propose at the end of the season. After flying to Spain, she made sure to confront him about it. “I didn’t come this far and put my life on hold to do this to just have a boyfriend at the end of it,” she said. But Peter wasn’t sure they could find common ground.

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT

The judge cuts continued on America’s Got Talent with seven more acts advancing to the live rounds this week. DJ Khaled joined Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell at the judging panel with the power to offer a golden buzzer to the act of his choosing and the famous DJ selected 21-year-old singer Chase Goehring, who performed an impressive original song of his own. The other talent advancing consisted of salsa duo Junior and Emily as well as mind reader, Colin Cloud.

THE AMAZING RACE CANADA

The Amazing Race Canada kicked things up a notch when the remaining pairs travelled overseas and across time zones from British Columbia all the way to China. After a hectic fourth leg of the race, Montreal-based duo Andrea and Ebonie struggled with the week’s detours, despite zipping through a challenge at the Great Wall of China. Lucky for them, however, the week ended up being a non-elimination leg of the race and they were able to maintain their spot in the competition, despite coming in last place.

THE F WORD

Gordon Ramsay is known for cooking some unconventional recipes. But the famous chef showed just how versatile he can really be when he grabbed his son Jack and headed to the Florida everglades to hunt for a Burmese python to sauté. The father-son duo first learned skills from experienced hunter Kyle, who had been bitten once or twice, but because the snake doesn’t have venom, the bites weren’t fatal. The group ended up catching a nine-foot long python and Gordon fried it up using jalapeno, pineapple and brown sugar on a lettuce wrap.

samomaryleona@gmail.com