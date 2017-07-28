BRIAN GAPAREK/ 24 HOURS

THE BIG STORY: Thor your enthusiasm

After screening the trailer for Thor: Ragnarok this week, I was shocked. I actually walked away from the viewing excited about a Thor movie for once. (And no, it had nothing to do with Chris Hemsworth's new haircut.) The tone of the trailer is so refreshingly different from either of the first two boring films in the franchise. And as it turns out, there's a good reason for it. At Comic-Con this week, Ragnarok director Taika Waititi revealed that "probably 80%" of the film's dialogue was improved by the cast. According to Waititi, "My style of working is I'll often be behind the camera, or right next to the camera yelling words at people, like, 'Say this, say this! Say it this way!'I'll straight up give Anthony Hopkins a line reading. I don't care." Wow. That style of filmmaking is completely unheard of for a big money corporate blockbuster. It's brazen, ballsy and so very cool. And based on the rousing reception the trailer received at Comic-Con (and in my living room), Waititi's unconventional treatment of the script was a brilliant call. Much respect goes out to Waititi for taking a chance and throwing away the standard superhero cookie cutter approach to filming. And kudos to Marvel boss Kevin Feige for letting him do his thing creatively. Thor needed a facelift and this movie looks amazing. If you haven't streamed the trailer for Thor: Ragnarok yet, it's a must see.

FLICK HITS:

Snyder's expensive mess

How much money has it cost Joss Whedon to change the dirty diaper that is Zack Snyder's upcoming Justice League? The answer is $25 million and counting. Yikes. Whedon - who took over helming Justice League for Snyder after he left due to a family tragedy - has been performing extensive reshoots on the film to overhaul its narrative, which is likely an attempt to save it from being yet another Snyder superhero dookie. The $25 million overhaul is about three times the usual cost of what a blockbuster of this magnitude spends on reshoots, and it's going to take Joss an extra two months to capture everything he needs, versus a standard two-week redo schedule. That's insane. The film must be far worse than we imagined. Rumours are swirling that Snyder is also being fazed out of any future directing/creative roles in the DCEU and will remain involved only as an executive producer beyond Justice League. This is excellent news for us fans that prefer good superhero movies.

I'll be back ... three more times

James Cameron, the series creator and director of the first and only two good Terminator films ever made, has declared that he's ready to "reinvent" the cyborg assassin franchise that he birthed in 1984. And he wants to do it with multiple movies (of course). Cameron officially gets the U.S. rights back to the franchise from Skydance Media (the studio responsible for 2015's series-shaming Terminator Genysis) in 2019.According to Jimmy, "I am in discussions with [Skydance CEO] David Ellison, who is the current rights holder globally for the Terminator franchise and the rights in the U.S. market revert to me under American copyright law in a year and a half, so he and I are talking about what we can do. Right now, we are leaning toward doing a three-film arc and reinventing it." Wow, three new Terminator flicks is a brave undertaking, considering the franchise has been in the toilet since 2003's Rise of the Machines. If Cameron can actually be hands-on with this reinvention, it could be amazing. But considering he's neck deep producing and directing four more Avatar sequels back to back, giving him literally no time to helm these, let's not hold our breath on a stellar robot resurrection.

BEST AND WORST IN THEATRES:

Basic Blonde: Atomic Blonde

Thank god for Charlize Theron. If it weren't for her presence, there would be nothing very special about Atomic Blonde. Critics are saying that Theron once again delivers as a badass action star. Along with Blonde's uber-cool action styling and some decent tunes, Charlize is the real highlight of this film. Blonde's narrative is being called long, dull and on the nose. It's an average action flick, dressed up real sleek. Manage your expectations.

Poop Emoji: The Emoji Movie

Quelle surprise, The Emoji Movie reviews have been held back all week. This means that despite a decent voice cast that includes T.J. Miller, Maya Rudolph, Sofia Vergara and Patrick Stewart, this film is one giant grinning poop emoji. Let's not forget, it is a movie based on smartphone graphics after all. Please don't waste your dough on this.

DID YOU KNOW ...?

Reynolds is now stunt-free

He may be one of Hollywood's top action stars, but don't give Ryan Reynolds too much credit for his Deadpool stunts. Actually, don't give him any credit at all. It turns out that he stopped doing them altogether. Reynolds revealed this week that he now relies on a collection of personal stunt men to do his dirty work. "I've had some bad injuries doing stunts. I broke a couple of vertebrae in my neck. It was a bad situation. I remember the doctor sitting in the office, it was about the seventh time I had been there that year, and he writes on a prescription pad, rips off the note and it reads 'Stuntman.'Point taken. So now I use four different guys that come with me." Fair enough.