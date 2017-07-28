PROULX: Aging well the best revenge

SHAUN PROULX/ 24 HOURS

"You had one birthday. You had no more 'birth days' after that. So I don't celebrate birthdays. So that stops me from counting days, which stops me from counting time ... which allows me to look the same as I did ten years ago." - Prince "joking" in a talk show interview

The late, great Prince was over 45 when he said he looked a decade younger than he actually was. Your mid-forties are an arrival point in life at which many in North American society consider someone "past their prime" (especially, unfairly, women) - a false premise that seems to also come with licence to inflict mortifying ageism on others (especially, disgustingly, on women; namely Madonna!). But Prince wasn't the only star with a healthier and more modern attitude about aging. Just this week, supermodel-author Christie Brinkley posted a sexy Instagram shot of herself in a leather biker jacket and bikini bottom, circa the 1970s, when she was only starting her career. Except the face of CoverGirl for 25 years fooled us: she is 63 years old and the image is brand new! The widow Céline Dion - who recently set Paris ablaze accessorizing with a sexy male dancer several decades her junior - received even more attention this month for baring all in a chair for Vogue magazine, which posted the image of the 49-year-old Canadian superstar to Instagram.

Not to be outdone, Oscar winner Halle Berry, 50, joined Instagram, making her debut nekkid from behind. While these sexy women are at it, permit me to join in owning my age with pride: this Tuesday, I turn 49. Yes, I know it's hard to believe because I look not even close to what, in the minds of most, a typical man who's about to turn the big 5-0 looks like.

Still feeling all the time like a boy amazed by the world he's in, I mostly always am filled with eager anticipation for what's ahead. I eat well, have taken care of myself and get Botox, but more importantly, I make feeling happy my number-one priority. And here's the beauty secret cosmetic and surgical companies don't want you to know about: happy is nature's injectable filler.

Not one of us has the right to deny or to toy with the true age we are. If you tell others you're older than you are - because you think it will land you the job, the partner or just get you laid - stop it. Treasure your youth. My twenties are the halcyon era of my life and you want to marinate in it where you are. And if you are any age over thirty and believe you're fooling anyone knocking off a few years or a decade - news flash: we're not fooled. Undersell and over-deliver.

It's a surefire approach to life, like a delight when a bonbon I've had fun in the sack with asks my age and flips when I answer. We made it this far. We earned this number. Own it. Especially if you are a gay man over 40 - you deserve your number. I, among others, could easily be dead now. Most of the generation of gay men before mine have been wiped off the face of the earth thanks to the relentless disease called AIDS.

My generation of gay men have very few living role models showing us how to grow old as gay men - and those now gone would, I bet, do anything to have the champagne problems of being 60 or 70 or 49. (I will bitchslap the next gay man my age who calls himself an old fart.) Memo to all reading this: Let's be a Christie, let's be a Céline, let's be a Halle. Be examples of how every year of our lives gets treasured so we don't leave any one of our compadres on the sidelines based on a mere calculation. After all, numbers and time are just concepts made by man and created to measure. Let's stop abusing time and using numbers as ammo.

Jamaica's Violet Brown, the oldest person on record, is 117. Should she have folded and kept to herself thirty years ago when she was just 87? President Donald Trump is 71. Oprah Winfrey is 63. Supermodel Paul Mason, a.k.a. Fashion Santa - who broke the Internet two years ago with his white-bearded hotness that caused frenzied mothers, daughters and Justin Beiber to line up for a selfie with him - is 52. Don't allow youth to be wasted just on the young.

