No immediate plans to log Bowen Island

The fir, hemlock and cedar trees of Bowen Island are safe for now.

A week after the mayor of the 50-square-kilometre island just off West Vancouver expressed surprise at discovering government plans to potentially log 30 per cent of the picturesque island, B.C. Timber Sales said the plans have been taken off the table.

Kerry Grozier, B.C. Timber Sales manager, issued a statement Wednesday.

“BCTS-Chinook has decided to remove Bowen Island from its current Forest Stewardship Plan (FSP) proposal, since there are no immediate or midterm harvest plans for the island," he said. "And Bowen Island residents have expressed a desire to develop a community engagement strategy that will exceed the time frame required for approval of the FSP.”

In an interview last week, Mayor Murray Skeels said he only learned of the logging plan last month when a planning forester at B.C. Timber Sales, a government agency that manages about 20 per cent of the provincial Crown’s annual allowable cut of trees, contacted the municipality about its proposed “forest-stewardship plan.”

Such a plan, as B.C. Timber Sales said in a “legal notice” printed in the local newspaper earlier this month, is a “strategic-level planning document (that) shows the location of forest-development units and provides the results, strategies and measures that the plan-holders will follow for government’s objectives for various forest and resource values.”

In plain language, it gets into where and how loggers could log. But plain language like that was absent from the notice, which meant many of the 3,400 island residents missed its significance.

Indeed, a letter from the mayor to the area forester July 17 noted that the legal notice didn’t even mention Bowen Island by name as a potential site for logging, referring instead to the government’s Fraser timber supply area.

Once residents learned what’s at issue was logging of Bowen, they began digging into information to ready themselves for a consultation process that has already started and ends in two months — far too soon for Skeels’s liking, as he made clear in a recent reply to the forester.

“I’ve laid this out and said this isn’t acceptable. Let’s back off, guys, and start over again. Let’s try to get a proper process happening here,” Skeels said in a previous interview.

B.C. Timber Sales, through a spokeswoman at the Ministry of Forests, issued a statement last week saying that before a forest-stewardship plan is submitted for approval it must show how comments received during public review were addressed.

“Subsequent approval … does not mean logging is imminent,” read the statement. “Having an approved forest-stewardship plan is the first step in the process. Should the agency decide to pursue logging at some time in the future on Bowen Island, it would undertake additional consultation with the community.”

The last time Crown lands on Bowen were logged was 1991, and that was an eight-hectare patch of land, Skeels said. For comparison, the five parcels of Crown land now being considered for logging total more than 14 square kilometres, he said.