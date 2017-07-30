This week's question: Should transgender people be allowed to serve in the Canadian military?

On Friday former premier Christy Clark resigned as leader of the B.C. Liberal Party and Kelowna MLA. Her downfall at the polls and subsequent departure from politics is largely a result of her abandoning long articulated principles.

Many on the Left relished demonizing her and would never have voted for her. Yet, over the course of the 18 months preceding the May election Clark began pandering to the Left.

Just before Vancouver’s annual Pride Parade in 2016 Clark suddenly abandoned the government’s principled position, which refused to provide special protections to transgender people in the B.C. Human Rights Code. The decision left many on the right wondering if Clark had ever been the principled leader she had so often touted. We learned the complete answer during the post-election throne speech — Christy Clark has no principles.

It seems, neither does the Canadian military unless one considers 'virtue signaling' a principle, which it is not.

Almost instantly following President Trump’s courageous and principled decision to ban transgender people from serving in the U.S. military, the Canadian Armed Forces tweeted from its official account: "We welcome Cdns of all sexual orientations and gender identities. Join us!" accompanied by a photo of flute playing forces and the hashtag #DiversityIsOurStrength.

This tweet demonstrates the perilous impact of allowing social justice ideology to infect the Canadian military. How does diversity defeat radical Islam? It doesn’t. It empowers radical Islam and weakens resolve here at home.

Don’t take my word for it. Camille Paglia, the fiery feminist, university professor, renowned author and fearless advocate of gender equality said in a 2014 interview with the Feminist Times “transgenderism has taken off like a freight train ... there has been a collapse of perspective here that will surely have mixed consequences for our art and culture and that may perhaps undermine the ability of Western societies to understand or react to the vehemently contrary beliefs of others who do not wish us well.” This is an ominous prediction, yet it partially explains why the West seems unable to mount any defence against those seeking to destroy our society.

I do concede Garth’s point that gender fluidity is not a new phenomenon. However, as Paglia warns “transgender phenomena multiply and spread in 'late' phases of culture, as religious, political, and family traditions weaken and civilizations begin to decline.”

Canada must resist the pressure to transition our battle-ready forces into social justice warriors.

