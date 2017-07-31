Hugh Jackman has shared a photo of his wife Deborra-Lee on Instagram labelling her his “beach babe.”

The 48-year-old actor and his 61-year-old wife, who celebrated 21 years of marriage earlier this year, have been enjoying a romantic trip to Sydney’s Bondi beach.

The Wolverine actor took to Instagram on Friday and posted a selfie of their date. He lovingly captioned the picture: “Me & my beach babe.”

The pair can be seen cuddling up on the beach, smiling happily into the camera whilst wearing dark shades against a backdrop of the ocean.

Fans of the actor loved the picture and couldn’t wait to tell the actor what a lovely couple they made.

“u seem so in love with Debra,!” One fan commented. “It’s so sweet 2see how in love u2 are with each other...I wish u both all the peace & happiness u deserve.”

Another added: “It’s wonderful how openly (you) show the world you love your wife.Your best friend and partner.”

While another commented: “Oh stop it!! you two are gorgeous.”

Talking recently on U.K. TV show Lorraine, Hugh revealed the secret of the success of their marriage unlike other Hollywood stars was because the couple “shared everything” and never spend much time apart.

“We always said we’d never spend more than two weeks apart,” he confessed.

“Sometimes life and work does get crazy but we met on my first job when she was already a big star, I was a nobody. So we have shared everything, all the ups and downs, and always will.”

Hugh and Deborra-Lee also have two children, Ava, 12 and Oscar, 17.