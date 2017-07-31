The Vancouver Pride Society and the city of Vancouver officially launched Pride Week on Monday with the annual reading of the Pride Proclamation.

The proclamation and launch took place in Jim Deva Plaza on Davie St.

“Vancouver is known throughout the world for our remarkable diversity, and we’ve been a leader in our commitment to equality and inclusion,” Mayor Gregor Robertson said in a release. “Pride is a great opportunity to celebrate a strong and vibrant Vancouver and all we’ve achieved together with our LGBTTQ+ community, as we continue to strive for legal and lived equality for all.”

The 39th annual Vancouver Pride Parade will take place on Sunday, beginning at noon. The parade will start at Robson and Bute and travel west on Robson to Denman, south on Denman to Beach, and east on Beach to Jervis. The public is encouraged to use transit, bike, or walk to the parade.

The following streets will be closed on Aug. 6 (times are approximate):

• 1000—1100 Robson St. between Burrard and Bute from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• 700—900 Thurlow St. between Georgia and Nelson from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• 1100-1600 Robson St. between Bute and Denman from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• 800-1200 Denman St. between Robson and Beach from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• 1300-1700 Beach Ave. between Denman and Jervis from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on Vancouver Pride festivities and the parade, visit the Vancouver Pride Society website at vancouverpride.ca.