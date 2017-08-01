Reinvent yourself this summer

SABRINA MADDEAUX/ 24 HOURS

The biggest trend this summer? Turning your look upside down. If you used to be blond, go raven dark. If you're known for mermaid-length locks, cut it all off into a pixie bob. If your closet screams '90s goth, reclaim pastel pink as a rebellious statement. It's not often in fashion that we're given the go-ahead to be wildly dramatic and break free of the cookie-cutter clichés adored by magazine editors and stylists alike.

In an era where social mobility is increasingly non-existent, political change seems like a pipe dream and finding a new home to buy or rent is unicorn-level rare, it's appropriate that we express our desire for upheaval via our fashion and beauty choices. If the world around us refuses to change, at least we can change our look. It's one way to feel less trapped, more empowered.

We've seen stars like Katy Perry "get woke," cut off her hair and dye it platinum. Kristen Stewart pulled a Sinéad O'Connor, shaving her head, while Céline Dion thrills the world with the fashion makeover of a lifetime. Some of the most remarkable transformations of the year belong to Lady Gaga, who turned brunette for A Star Is Born and the unpredictable love-her-or-hate-her (but really you love her) Kylie Jenner. These makeovers were courtesy of Hollywood colour queen Tracey Cunningham, who blessed Toronto with her presence on July 30 with a master class to bring city hairstylists up to speed. You know the trend has hit its peak when Tony Pham, proprietor of Yorkville's hotspot Lac and Co - and known for perfecting "rich girl hair" locally - attends with all his colourists in tow.

While Pham gained fame as the king of blond, some notable clients are trading in golden locks for rich browns and shades of red. Other former Rapunzel doppelgangers are experimenting with bobs and the salon has unprecedented demand for extensions by women looking to pull an overnight Disney princess makeover. Clients no longer just want reliability; they want someone who can wave a magic wand and make them new. The need to constantly impress social media followers with something different and unique also plays into this desire for drastic change. After the last recession, which saw stylists lowering their rates, this pursuit has reinstated stylists like Pham as artists worthy of fees that can easily surpass the $500-mark when all is said and done. While, to many, it may at first seem crazy to shell out that sort of cash on a new hair style, it buys women more than just a new look. With ironically fewer ways to authentically express ourselves in a world obsessed with messaging, it's the cost of making a statement about who you are and what you want. Increasingly, we want those statements to be louder and more in tune with our every whim and mood. These days, being able to afford change is the greatest luxury - even if it's just a change of colour.

