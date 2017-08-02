Police are investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle that had been set on fire in South Surrey on Wednesday.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Surrey RCMP and firefighters were called to the 18700-block 24th Avenue for a car on fire. When the fire had been put out, a body was found inside the burnt-out SUV.

Police have since closed off 24th Avenue between 184th and 188th streets, and the intersection of 25th Avenue and 188th Street, as part of the investigation. The closures will be in place for a "significant" amount of time while police look for evidence.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been tapped to work with Surrey RCMP on the case.

"Police are currently in the evidence-gathering phase, no further information will be provided at this time," said Cpl. Scotty Schumann in a statement released Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the death or how the vehicle came to be is asked to call investigators at 1-877-551-4448 or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

It's the second body found in a burnt-out vehicle in recent weeks. In June, a man's body was found inside a 2000 red GMC Yukon XL that had been parked on the Cheekye Forest Service Road north of Squamish and apparently set on fire. Squamish RCMP continue to investigate that homicide.

It's unknown if the two deaths are related.