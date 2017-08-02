VICTORIA — B.C.'s new NDP government has followed through with a campaign promise to send the controversial Site C hydroelectric dam project to an independent review.

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall made the announcement at the legislature Wednesday. The review will start Aug. 9.

"Rather than questioning whether or not the project should have started, the review will focus on looking forward," said Mungall.

The NDP had promised during the May election campaign to send the $8.8-billion project, currently under construction on the Peace River in northeast B.C., to a review by the B.C. Utilities Commission to determine whether to continue, pause or cancel the project.

The NDP's subsequent power-sharing deal with the Greens called for an interim report from the Commission within six weeks and a complete review within three months. Those deadlines remain in place, with the preliminary report set for Sept. 20 and a final report by Nov. 1., according to the government.

The review will look at whether B.C. Hydro can complete the project on budget by 2024, and also ask the Commission to provide advice on the costs and implications of various scenarios, including suspending the project but keeping the option open to resume construction until 2024, or cancelling the project and proceeding with other projects that could provide energy for a lower cost that Site C.

It's not a reconsideration of the environment assessment process, and the Commission can consult with other parties and gather expert advice, according to the government.

No major construction contracts will be awarded during the review, and no families will be displaced, said Mungall.

The Site C dam project, which was started under the Liberals, has been defended by B.C. Hydro as a necessary way to provide clean, reliable power for the province's future needs. The NDP and Greens have called it a costly boondoggle that may be unnecessary.

Former Liberal premier Christy Clark's decision to proceed with Site C in 2014 was considered one of the hallmark decisions of her term in office. Since then, B.C. Hydro has since spent $1.75 billion, with another $4 billion committed in contracts. An average of $60 million in spent per month.

Approximately 2,522 people are working on the project, 80 per cent of them British Columbians, including almost 400 women and more than 200 aboriginals. The NDP have said the workers will remain on the job while the Commission review is conducted.

Hydro had argued in June, during the NDP government's transition to power, that it would mean $640 million in additional costs and a year's delay if a deadline of June 30 to evict local landowners Ken and Arleen Boon wasn't met. That led to sparring between the NDP, Liberals and Hydro over timing, which ultimately resulted in extensions to allow the Boons to remain in their home without clear implications for the Site C schedule.

Mungall said Wednesday Hydro's figures were incorrect and that the Ministry of Transportation has found an alternativee way to prevent the flooding of the homes, allow the homeowners to remain on their property and still continue work on the highway realignment necessary for the dam without causing additional costs or delays as previously described by McDonald.

The NDP fired B.C. Hydro board chair Brad Bennett last month and replaced him with former Powerex CEO Ken Peterson. The Hydro board then fired president and CEO Jessica McDonald, who had been a key driver of the Site C project on behalf of the previous Liberal government. McDonald's job was split in two, with vice-president Chris O'Riley named president and Peterson assuming the title of "executive chair."