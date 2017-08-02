An Ohio crematory straight out of a Wes Craven gore-fest has been shuttered after inspectors discovered mould, maggots and mummies.

Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle had their license suspended as the state took a ghoul to be kind approach with the undertakers.

According to the Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors, an inspector visited the mortuary last week and were stunned by what they found.

- An odour of decomposition coming from a garage where the door was ajar.

- Two coolers were not functioning and seven bodies had not been embalmed -- including one corpse from February.

- Three deceased were in alternate cardboard containers — one on a cot, and the other two each on separate eight-foot tables.

- Cooler temperatures ran between 62 and 95F.

- There were dead flies on the floor and live ones flying around the facility.

“This is morally wrong. They should be ashamed,” said one woman whose mother was among the dead bodies.

Premium Mortuary Services is a “freestanding” crematory, Jon Rittig, of the Embalmers and Funeral Directors board, told WCPO.

“All of these cases had to come through a funeral home,” he said. “This person was not a licensed funeral home, so they shouldn’t have been — they can’t be working directly with the public. A funeral home enlists them to perform the cremation.”

As a result the company’s license was suspended immediately because it presents a “danger of immediate and serious harm.”

However, one competitor called the ghoul kids at Premium “very professional” and a “great group of guys.”